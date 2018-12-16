Salina, KS

Shockers Win Thriller at INTRUST Bank Arena

WSU Athletics ReleaseDecember 16, 2018

WICHITA, Kan. – Jaime Echenique’s layup with 40.7 seconds remaining in the second-half lifted the Wichita State University men’s basketball team to a 63-60 win over Southern Miss Saturday, Dec. 15, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Wichita State (6-4) is scheduled to return to Charles Koch Arena to host Oral Roberts Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.

After the Golden Eagles (7-3) took a 60-59 lead with exactly one minute to go in the second stanza, Ricky Torres found Echenique under the basket, who converted a layup in traffic to put WSU in front, 61-60. Morris Udeze and Markis McDuffie each hit one of two free-throws to increase the advantage to 63-60, and Southern Miss missed three free throws with 0.7 seconds remaining in regulation, sealing the victory for Wichita State.

Echenique tallied his second career double-double with a career-best 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Shockers. McDuffie added 17 points, while Samajae Haynes-Jones also reached double figures, netting 11 points, respectively.

After falling behind 2-0 in the opening minute of the game, Wichita State responded with seven consecutive points, jumping out to a 7-2 lead after a Torres layup, Echenique dunk and McDuffie three-pointer with 17:29 to go in the first-half.

The Golden Eagles answered, however, and gained an 11-10 advantage after a jumper from Cortez Edwards at the 11:40 mark of the stanza. The lead was short-lived though, as WSU edged back in front, 16-12, on an Echenique layup and Haynes-Jones trey with just over 9:30 remaining on the clock.

Wichita State would stretch its advantage to 33-25 going into halftime after ending the frame on a 7-4 run, capped-off by a McDuffie slam with just over a minute to go in the half.

Haynes-Jones led all scorers at the intermission with 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting, including a perfect 2-of-2 performance from beyond-the-arc.

Neither team could score a field-goal in the opening minutes of the second-half until Echenique converted back-to-back layups with 16:26 to go, increasing the WSU lead to 38-27 and sparking an 11-3 Shocker run that ballooned the advantage to 44-29 after a McDuffie three with 14:38 remaining.

Southern Miss answered in a big way, however, and went on a 20-5 run over an eight-minute span, cutting the Shocker lead to 57-56 with 2:22 remaining in the frame.

Cortez Edwards netted 15 points and seven rebounds, pacing the Golden Eagles.

Wichita State shot just 38 percent from the field (23-of-60) and 52 percent at the foul line (12-for-23) for the game, but dominated Southern Miss on the glass, outrebounding the Golden Eagles, 48-31, including a 15-4 advantage in offensive rebounds. In addition, the Shockers outscored Southern Miss in the paint, 34-14, and on second chance points, 19-3.

The Golden Eagles went 19-for-52 from the floor for 37 percent and 54 percent at the free-throw line, making 14 of 26 attempts.

Missing Salina Teen Sought

Family and friends are looking for a Salina teen who went missing on Saturday. Kansas Missing and...

December 16, 2018 Comments

Chase Ends With Crash

December 16, 2018

Bethany Splits Conference Battle wi...

December 16, 2018

KWU Women Log 7th Straight Win

December 16, 2018

