Shockers Win First Exhibition Game in Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece – Colby Rogers, Xavier Bell and Quincy Ballard provided a three-headed scoring attack in Wichita State’s 76-60 exhibition win over the Thessaloniki All-Stars Friday evening.

Rogers scored a team-high 16 points behind three triples, while Bell added 15 points, highlighted by a posterizing slam just before the halftime buzzer sounded. Ballard dominated down low, throwing down a variety of monster dunks and ally-oops to finish with 14 points.

All 12 Shockers that suited up saw action and 10 of the 12 scored in the contest.

Wichita State had to shake off some rust in the first quarter after falling behind 13-4 right out of the gate. A Rogers floater at the end of the period cut the gap to three and spearheaded a 6-0 run into the second to give the Shockers their first lead, 21-18.

The two teams traded baskets the remainder of the quarter until Bell threw down a vicious one-handed dunk just before the buzzer to put Wichita State up, 38-36, at halftime.

Jalen Ricks scored the opening bucket of the second half, and seemingly ignited a dominant third quarter. A 10-2 run behind a Kenny Pohto offensive rebound putback, Ballard dunk and back-to-back three-pointers from Joy Ighovodja and Isaac Abidde gave the Shockers a 50-40 lead.

Rogers would heat up scoring nine of the final 11 points of the quarter to send Wichita State into the final 10 minutes holding a 63-45 lead.

Wichita State upped its lead to as many as 20 in the final frame on a Ronnie DeGray III layup in the final minutes.

Wichita State now travels to Athens, Greece to face the University of Calgary on Monday, August 7 at Noon CT.