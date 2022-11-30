Shockers Unveil 2023 Baseball Schedule

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State baseball unveiled the 56-game 2023 regular season schedule on Wednesday.

Highlights of the schedule include road trips to longtime adversaries Long Beach State and Creighton, a trio of non-conference weekend series, and midweek battles with Big 12 foes Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State.

Fans can catch every game at Eck Stadium this season by purchasing 2023 Season Tickets at GoShockers.com/tickets or by calling the Ticket Office at 316-978-3267.

As was the case in 2022, the Shockers play the Sooners and Cowboys three times apiece, including two showdowns with College World Series runner up Oklahoma in Wichita.

The 2023 home opener is scheduled for March 3 against Oakland, one of two first-time adversaries for the Shockers along with UMass. The schedule is evenly split, with 28 home contests and 28 on the road. Wichita State is scheduled to host a contest at Riverfront Stadium in downtown Wichita for a third consecutive season; details for that game will be announced in the coming days.

The American Athletic Conference slate once again consists of 24 games, broken up into eight three-game series. The highlight of the conference matchups is a home set against reigning AAC champion East Carolina on April 21-23.

The Shockers kick off the 2023 campaign with a trip westward for their first meeting with Long Beach State since the 2015 season, a three-game series at historic Blair Field. From there the Shockers travel to Utah Tech for a four-gamer in St. George, Utah, before returning to the Sunflower State for the home opener against Oakland.

After midweek matchups with Oral Roberts and Kansas on March 7-8, Wichita State welcomes Stetson to Eck Stadium for a three-game series March 10-12, followed by the first of three showdowns with the Sooners on March 14.

The most frequent opponent in Shocker baseball history is back on the schedule in 2023, as the Shockers make the short trek north to tangle with Creighton on March 17-19 at Charles Schwab Field, home of the Division I College World Series.

The final non-conference series of the season features three games against UMass on March 24-26, sandwiched by home midweeks against Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.

Wichita State launches AAC play with a trip to Cincinnati in the first week of April, then begins the home portion of The American schedule against Houston on April 6-8. The Shockers also host East Carolina (April 21-23), Memphis (April 28-30), and South Florida (May 12-14) in conference play, with road trips to Tulane (April 14-16), Houston (May 5-7) and UCF (May 18-20).

The American Athletic Conference tournament is scheduled for May 23-28 in Clearwater, Fla. NCAA Regional play begins June 2, with Super Regionals opening on June 9. The College World Series in Omaha kicks off on June 16.

The Shockers return three First Team All-Conference selections in Cameron Bye, Chuck Ingram and Brock Rodden from a team that finished 21-36 in 2022. WSU defeated three Super Regional teams (Texas A&M, East Carolina, and Oklahoma) and claimed the 2022 Frisco Classic championship.