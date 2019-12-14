Salina, KS

Now: 28 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 28 ° | Lo: 23 °

Shockers Turn Back Sooners at INTRUST Bank Arena

WSU Athletics ReleaseDecember 14, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. – A 12-0 second-half run lifted Wichita State to an 80-75 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday evening at INTRUST Bank Arena.

A year after being outrebounded by 19 in a 32-point loss in Oklahoma City (both Marshall Era low-points), the Shockers (9-1) finished +17 on the glass and outscored the visiting Sooners 34-12 in the paint.

Erik Stevenson scored a team-high 16 points on 4-of-7 three-point shooting to go with seven rebounds with two blocks. He played a career-high 37 minutes.

Trey Wade finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds – most by a Shocker since Feb. 22, 2015 when Ron Baker snagged 15 boards in a win over Evansville.

Grant Sherfield scored 12 of his 14 points after halftime.

Kristian Doolittle led OU (7-2) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Brady Manek and De’Vion Harmon scored 14-each, and Austin Reaves added 13.

The Shockers trailed by four at the intermission and by eight at the 11:25-mark of the second half but countered with 12-straight points.

On consecutive possessions Sherfield found a cutting Echenique for baskets. Wade scored on a putback and Burton drove the lane for the tying basket. Sherfield twice scored on floaters to finish out the burst and put WSU in front, 60-56, with 7:24 to play.

OU moved regained the lead, 66-64, with 3:39 to go on back-to-back threes from Doolittle and Manek, but WSU countered with another 9-0 run.

Etienne’s three put the Shockers in front to stay, 67-66 at the 2:31-mark. Wade scored on a putback, and the Shockers protected their lead by hitting 11-of-12 free throws over the final 67 seconds of the game.

WSU shot a season-best 90 percent from the foul line (18-of-20).

OU hit 14 threes on 31 attempts (.452) but was 11-of-36 inside the arc (.306).

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Shockers Score Road Win at No. 25 Oklahoma St...

December 8, 2019 7:08 pm

Shockers Roll Past Central Arkansas

December 6, 2019 12:02 am

Stevenson Picks Up Weekly AAC Honor

December 2, 2019 3:05 pm

West Virginia Hands Shockers First Loss

November 27, 2019 11:45 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Jayhawks Soar Past Roos in Kansas C...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Sophomore forward David McCormack poured in a career-high 28 points to lead No....

December 14, 2019 Comments

Late Run Lifts Mississippi State Pa...

Sports News

December 14, 2019

SH Boys Win Irish Classic, Girls Fi...

Sports News

December 14, 2019

Swedes Secure Huge Sweep of Avila

Sports News

December 14, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Zoo Mourning Loss of Oran...
December 14, 2019Comments
Salina Presbyterian Manor...
December 14, 2019Comments
Good Samaritan rescues Ab...
December 13, 2019Comments
Stolen Cadillac
December 13, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH