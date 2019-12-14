Shockers Turn Back Sooners at INTRUST Bank Arena

WICHITA, Kan. – A 12-0 second-half run lifted Wichita State to an 80-75 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday evening at INTRUST Bank Arena.

A year after being outrebounded by 19 in a 32-point loss in Oklahoma City (both Marshall Era low-points), the Shockers (9-1) finished +17 on the glass and outscored the visiting Sooners 34-12 in the paint.

Erik Stevenson scored a team-high 16 points on 4-of-7 three-point shooting to go with seven rebounds with two blocks. He played a career-high 37 minutes.

Trey Wade finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds – most by a Shocker since Feb. 22, 2015 when Ron Baker snagged 15 boards in a win over Evansville.

Grant Sherfield scored 12 of his 14 points after halftime.

Kristian Doolittle led OU (7-2) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Brady Manek and De’Vion Harmon scored 14-each, and Austin Reaves added 13.

The Shockers trailed by four at the intermission and by eight at the 11:25-mark of the second half but countered with 12-straight points.

On consecutive possessions Sherfield found a cutting Echenique for baskets. Wade scored on a putback and Burton drove the lane for the tying basket. Sherfield twice scored on floaters to finish out the burst and put WSU in front, 60-56, with 7:24 to play.

OU moved regained the lead, 66-64, with 3:39 to go on back-to-back threes from Doolittle and Manek, but WSU countered with another 9-0 run.

Etienne’s three put the Shockers in front to stay, 67-66 at the 2:31-mark. Wade scored on a putback, and the Shockers protected their lead by hitting 11-of-12 free throws over the final 67 seconds of the game.

WSU shot a season-best 90 percent from the foul line (18-of-20).

OU hit 14 threes on 31 attempts (.452) but was 11-of-36 inside the arc (.306).