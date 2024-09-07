Shockers Topple Little Rock

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Wichita State got a match-high 15 kills from Brooklyn Leggett and nine team service aces to take down previously undefeated Little Rock on Saturday evening at Barnhill Arena, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19.

After the Shockers (3-3) were limited offensively over their last two matches against ranked opposition, WSU found the range against the Trojans to the tune of a .226 hitting percentage. The opening set established the tone, as Wichita State hit .290 led by five kills on seven attempts from Alyssa Gonzales. The Shockers actually trailed for the majority of the frame but used a 5-1 run to take their first lead. With the advantage, the Shockers piled up four consecutive blocks to close out the set, highlighted by Sarah Barham recording a block assist on all four rejections.

The second set followed a similar script. Consecutive WSU attack errors tied the set at 17-17, but the Shockers got four kills from Brooklyn Leggett and a crucial Annalie Heliste service ace to inch in front, 23-22. Leggett and Morgan Stout teamed up for a block to get the Shockers to set point, then Stout followed up with an emphatic kill on the slide to give WSU a 2-0 lead at the intermission.

Wichita State’s hopes for a sweep were dashed with a slow start to set three. Little Rock (5-1) sprinted to a quick 8-2 lead and held the advantage for the remainder of the frame, though WSU did come all the way back to within 22-21 on another Gonzales kill. Little Rock scored the next three points to force a fourth set.

It appeared the Shockers would coast to a comfortable victory when WSU took a 19-9 lead thanks to a pair of Grace Hett service aces. But the Trojans scored nine of the next ten points to get within 20-18 before the Shockers righted the ship, again thanks to the block. A Gonzales kill made it 21-18, then three WSU rejections brought up set point. Little Rock’s Jelia Fullerton hammered a ball out of bounds to end the match, the last of seven attack errors for the Trojans star outside hitter.

Annalie Heliste compiled a spectacular showing at libero, setting a new career high with 23 digs and three aces while matching her career high with seven assists. Setter Izzi Strand racked up an efficient 47 assists to go along with two aces, and Hett finished with three aces of her own.

Leggett hit an even .300 on her 15 terminations while Gonzales recorded 13 and Stout 12. Barham led all players with eight block assists.

The Shockers return to action on Thursday at the Nebraska Classic. Wichita State opens the tournament against Arizona State, with first serve scheduled for 6:00 pm.