Shockers to Return to Riverfront, Host Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. – The Wichita State baseball program will host 2022 College World Series runner-up Oklahoma at Riverfront Stadium on Tuesday, March 28, continuing the annual tradition of Shocker baseball at the downtown ballpark.

First pitch of the non-conference matchup is scheduled for 6:00 pm.

The matchup against the Sooners will be the third game Wichita State has played at Riverfront Stadium. The Shockers bested Houston 10-1 in the stadium’s first game on April 10, 2021, before falling to #8 Oklahoma State 12-6 on April 26, 2022. Riverfront Stadium is the home ballpark of the Wichita Wind Surge, Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

“These games at Riverfront are such a tremendous opportunity to showcase our program at a top-notch facility,” Wichita State Interim Head Coach Loren Hibbs said. “We want to thank the Wind Surge for continuing to work with us in hosting these events. Combined with the chance to compete against a quality opponent like Oklahoma, we’re very excited about this game for our student-athletes and fans of college baseball in the area.”

Wichita State baseball season ticket holders and Wind Surge membership owners will have the first opportunity to buy tickets, with a pre-sale running through Thursday, December 15. Tickets will go on sale to the general public the following day, Friday, December 16.

“We are committed to our partnership with Wichita State University and are happy to afford their student athletes the opportunity to play at a first-class facility as Riverfront Stadium,” Wind Surge General Manager Bob Moullette said.

The Shockers and Sooners will play three times in 2023, meeting on Tuesday, March 14 at Eck Stadium and Tuesday, April 11 at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Wichita State went 1-2 against Oklahoma last season, losing twice in Norman before blanking the Sooners 18-0 in the home finale. Oklahoma went on to capture the Big 12 tournament championship, then rolled through the Gainesville Regional and Blacksburg Super Regional on their way to the College World Series. They reached the championship series before losing twice to Ole Miss.

The Shockers open the season on February 17 at Long Beach State, with the home opener at Eck Stadium scheduled for March 3 vs. Oakland. The Shockers return three First Team All-Conference selections in Cameron Bye, Chuck Ingram, and Brock Rodden from a team that finished 21-36 in 2022. WSU defeated three Super Regional teams (Texas A&M, East Carolina, and Oklahoma) and claimed the 2022 Frisco Classic championship.