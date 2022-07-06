Shockers to Compete in KC at 2022 Hall of Fame Classic

Fans won’t have to travel far this year to watch Wichita State in a Thanksgiving Week tournament.

The Shockers have signed on for two games in two days in Kansas City, Mo. as part of the 2022 Hall of Fame Classic, Nov. 21-22 at the T-Mobile Center.

This will be Wichita State’s third appearance in the event (formerly known as the CBE Classic) and first since taking the 2013 title.

The four-team field, which was formally announced on Wednesday morning, also includes Northern Iowa, San Francisco and Grand Canyon.

All four schools finished among the top-100 in the final NET rankings last season. San Francisco won 24 games and reached the NCAA tournament, UNI captured the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title, while Grand Canyon notched its fifth 20-win season in seven years.

A potential matchup with GCU would be the first-ever between the programs.

A game with UNI would be the first since 2017 when the schools were both members of the Missouri Valley Conference. The Shockers and Panthers have split 56 meetings all-time.

Wichita State has faced USF nine times in a series that stretches back to the 1950s and the days of Cleo Littleton and Bill Russell. The Shockers won the recent installment on Dec. 6, 2005 in San Francisco to take a 5-4 series lead.

Bracket and television assignments will be released at a later date.

Tickets go on sale in early September through the T-Mobile Center box office and online at halloffameweekend.com.