Shockers Sweep AAC Player, Pitcher of the Week Honors

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State’s Chloe Barber and CC Wong have swept the American Athletic Conference weekly softball honors, earning Pitcher and Player of the Week accolades.

Barber took the softball world by storm this weekend at the Razorback Invitational. The freshman appeared in three games, making two starts, and struck out 33 hitters in 15.0 innings. She allowed only two runs, sporting a 0.93 ERA on eight hits. Barber tied the single game school record with 15 strikeouts in Wichita State’s 3-1 win at No. 15/14 Arkansas Friday night. Two days later she proceeded to break that school record with 16 strikeouts vs. Illinois State. For the season, she is 3-0 with 49 strikeouts in 24.0 innings and a 2.33 ERA. Her 14.3 strikeouts per 7.0 innings is tops in the country.

Wong continued her blazing start at the plate in Fayetteville. Over five games, Wong was 8-for-14 (.571) with a double, three home runs, four walks, four runs scored and 11 RBI. She had multiple hits in three of the five games and multiple RBI in all five. She finished the tournament with a home run in each of the final three games. Through 10 games Wong has a .548 batting average which ranks 11th nationally. She is Top 10 in the country in on base percentage and slugging percentage.

These are the first weekly awards for Barber and Wong.

Wichita State travels to Lincoln, Neb., for the Big Red Invitational this weekend to face Nebraska and nationally ranked Missouri.