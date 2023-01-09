Holmgren, Bryan Sun, Jan 8, 3:41 PM (19 hours ago) to

Wichita State 70, South Florida 66

Jan. 8, 2023

Wichita, Kan. / Charles Koch Arena

WSU (8-8, 1-3), USF (7-9, 0-3)

WSU Leaders:

Points:Â Flanagan (16), Pohto (14), Rojas (11)

Rebounds:Â Pohto (10), Rojas (8), Porter (7)

Assists:Â Pohto (5), Porter (5)

Blocks:Â Porter (1), Rojas (1)

Steals:Â Pohto (2), Abidde (2)

###

MBB: SHOCKERS STUN USF WITH 14-POINT COMEBACK

TAMPA, Fla. —Â Melvion FlanaganÂ scored 13 of his career-high 16 points in the second half as visiting Wichita State rallied from a 14-point deficit to deficit to knock off South Florida, 70-66, Sunday afternoon at the Yuengling Center.

Flanagan was 4-of-6 from deep, including 3-for-3 after halftime for WSU (8-8, 1-2 American), which trailed 42-28 with just over 17 minutes to play but gradually chipped away.

Kenny PohtoÂ added a double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and personal-best five assists.

James RojasÂ tacked on 11 points and eight-rebounds, including the go-ahead basket with 2:05 remaining.

Russell TchewaÂ (19 points, 10 rebounds) andÂ Sam Hines Jr.Â (11 points, 10 rebounds) secured double-doubles for USF (7-9, 0-3 American), which led 58-51 with 5:47 to play.

The Shockers made six straight shots to finish the game, beginning with Pohtoâ€™s layup.

Tchewa pushed the USF lead back to 60-53 near the 5:00-mark before Flanagan drilled back-to-back threes to set off a 14-2 WSU run.

Craig Porter Jr.â€™s floater knotted the game at 61 with 2:33 left, followed by Rojasâ€™ three-point play and a Jaron Pierre driving layup.

WSU missed 4-of-8 free throws in the final 48 seconds but delivered enough defensive stops to stay in front.

The Shockers shot an even 40% percent for the game on 7-of-18 three-point shooting (.389). They were 4-of-7 after halftime.

USF finished at 37.3% (4-of-23 from deep). was 5-of-19 from the field over the last 10 minutes.

###

NOTABLE:

The Shockers overcame a halftime deficit for victory for the first time since Feb. 1, 2022. They had lost 11-straight coming in, including all six this season.

WSU box scores go back to the mid-1970s. A 14-point deficit tied for WSUâ€™s ninth-largest second-half comeback in that span. It was the third-largest on the road behind a 24-deficit at SMU (2019-20) and a 19-point rally at Missouri State (2013-14).

Pohto has secured double-doubles in two of his last three games.

WSU won its seventh straight against USF. The Shockers lead the series 8-1 and are 3-1 in Tampa.

###

UP NEXT:

The Shockers take the midweek off before hosting Tulsa next Saturday. Tipoff is 3 p.m. CT on ESPN+. Tickets are available online atÂ goshockers.com/tickets, by phone at 316-978-FANS (3267) or in person at the Shocker Ticket Office, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside Charles Koch Arena.