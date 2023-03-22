Shockers Stumble at Oral Roberts

— Oral Roberts broke a 2-2 tie with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth that proved to be the difference, defeating Wichita State 5-2 on Tuesday night at J.L. Johnson Stadium.

The Golden Eagles (14-8) took the lead for good on a strange play. With a runner at first and one out in the sixth, ORU’s Blaze Brothers hooked a sharp ground ball just fair down the left field line. After Wichita State left fielder Jaden Gustafson tracked the ball down in the corner, his throw slipped away into left field, allowing both runners to come all the way around to score. The bizarre sequence gave Oral Roberts a 4-2 lead that they would not relinquish.

Wichita State (10-9) had an excellent opportunity to answer right back in the top of the seventh when Seth Stroh and Jack Little were hit by pitches and David Herring worked a one-out walk to load the bases for the heart of the WSU order. Oral Roberts reliever Dalton Patten struck out the next two Shockers to stymie the threat, and closer Cade Denton did not allow a hit over the final two innings to secure his fourth save.

The Shockers struck first in the top of the third when David Herring rifled a sharp hit-and-run single into right field with Brock Rodden in motion from first base. Oral Roberts right fielder Matt Hogan misplayed the ball, allowing Rodden to score from first for a 1-0 lead.

ORU responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to move in front. Brothers hit a leadoff solo home run, and Jonah Cox singled home a run against Wichita State starter Grant Adler for a 2-1 advantage.

Garrett Pennington tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the sixth with a long solo home run against ORU reliever Evan Kowalski (1-0), his second homer against the Golden Eagles this season.

Caden Favors (2-2) was tagged with the loss for Wichita State, allowing one earned run in 2.1 innings. Adler ended up with a no-decision, conceding two runs in 4.2 frames.

The Shockers are back in action on Wednesday night against #20 Oklahoma State. First pitch from Eck Stadium is scheduled for 6:00 pm.