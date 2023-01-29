Salina, KS

Now: 11 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 18 ° | Lo: 9 °

Shockers Sprint Past ECU

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseJanuary 29, 2023

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Wichita State’s first game in four years at Minges Coliseum felt just like old times.

The Shockers built up a 21-point halftime lead and rolled to an 85-72 victory Sunday afternoon over host East Carolina.

Craig Porter Jr. posted team-highs 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists for WSU (11-10, 4-5 American), which last played a game at ECU in February, 2019 due to a combination of unbalanced schedules and COVID-19 cancelations.

James Rojas scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half and finished with seven rebounds and four steals. He drew nine ECU fouls and converted 11-of-14 free throws.

Jaykwon Walton (13 points, seven rebounds) and Kenny Pohto (10 points) also finished in double-figures.

The Shockers scored a season-high 49 first-half points on 60% shooting.

WSU’s 21-point halftime lead (49-28) was its fifth-largest in a true road game (1970-present).  Notably, the fourth-largest margin on that list (22 points) came in their first visit to ECU in January, 2018.

The lead grew to as many as 27 near the 7:00-mark of the second half, but ECU finished the game on a 12-2 run.

The Shockers shot 50.9% from the field, including 5-of-14 from three (.357). They converted 22 of 27 free throws (.815).

WSU struggled defensively in last month’s 79-69 loss to the Pirates but held them to 37.3% in the rematch. ECU made 11 threes but needed 35 attempts.

###

UP NEXT:

The Shockers return home Thursday night to face No. 3 Houston at Charles Koch Arena (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2). Tickers are available online at goshockers.com/tickets or by calling the Shocker Ticket Office at 316-978-FANS (3267).

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Jayhawks Claim Dillons Sunflower Sh...

Box Score | Season Stats | Postgame Notes LAWRENCE, Kan. – Wyvette Mayberry scored a caree...

January 29, 2023 Comments

Coyotes use strong defensive effort...

Sports News

January 29, 2023

Women’s Basketball grounds Ea...

Sports News

January 29, 2023

Shockers Sprint Past ECU

Sports News

January 29, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tanker Truck Crashes Near...
January 28, 2023Comments
Tips Sought in ID Theft C...
January 28, 2023Comments
A gun and a video game controller are stolen from a Salina home.
Front Porch Explosion
January 27, 2023Comments
Alarm May Have Spooked Bu...
January 27, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra