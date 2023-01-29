Shockers Sprint Past ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Wichita State’s first game in four years at Minges Coliseum felt just like old times.

The Shockers built up a 21-point halftime lead and rolled to an 85-72 victory Sunday afternoon over host East Carolina.

Craig Porter Jr. posted team-highs 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists for WSU (11-10, 4-5 American), which last played a game at ECU in February, 2019 due to a combination of unbalanced schedules and COVID-19 cancelations.

James Rojas scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half and finished with seven rebounds and four steals. He drew nine ECU fouls and converted 11-of-14 free throws.

Jaykwon Walton (13 points, seven rebounds) and Kenny Pohto (10 points) also finished in double-figures.

The Shockers scored a season-high 49 first-half points on 60% shooting.

WSU’s 21-point halftime lead (49-28) was its fifth-largest in a true road game (1970-present). Notably, the fourth-largest margin on that list (22 points) came in their first visit to ECU in January, 2018.

The lead grew to as many as 27 near the 7:00-mark of the second half, but ECU finished the game on a 12-2 run.

The Shockers shot 50.9% from the field, including 5-of-14 from three (.357). They converted 22 of 27 free throws (.815).

WSU struggled defensively in last month’s 79-69 loss to the Pirates but held them to 37.3% in the rematch. ECU made 11 threes but needed 35 attempts.

###

UP NEXT:

The Shockers return home Thursday night to face No. 3 Houston at Charles Koch Arena (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2). Tickers are available online at goshockers.com/tickets or by calling the Shocker Ticket Office at 316-978-FANS (3267).