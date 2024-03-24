Shockers Snuff Out Blazers to Claim Series

LaPour (2-1) put together perhaps the best start of his young career, firing 5.0 innings while striking out a season-high nine. The right-hander allowed just two hits and one unearned run, walking three.
The combination of Hunter Holmes, Caleb Anderson, Daniel Zang and Ryan Geraghty held the Blazers (11-12, 1-2) to two singles the rest of the way while striking out five.
After UAB struck for an unearned run in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead, the Shockers pulled level with an unearned run of their own in the second; Josh Livingston doubled with two outs and came around to score when Birge’s ground ball to first was mishandled.
Livingston gave the Shockers the lead in the fourth with a solo home run and Gustafson extended the advantage to 4-1 with a two-run double down the right field line in the fifth. Gustafson finished with a career-high-tying four hits, three RBI and two runs scored, while Livingston, Williams and Camden Johnson tacked on two hits apiece.
Colin Daniel (4-1) took the loss for UAB, allowing six hits and four runs over 5.2 innings. Former Wichita State left-hander Christian Clack was tagged for four hits and four runs while recording just two outs.
The Shockers return home on Tuesday to take on long-time rival Oklahoma State. First pitch from Eck Stadium is scheduled for 6:00 pm.