Shockers Snuff Out Blazers to Claim Series

Wichita State 9, UAB 1

W: LaPour (2-1)

L: Daniel (4-1)

S: None

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Wichita State got a strong start from Tommy LaPour and more late offense to cruise past UAB 9-1 on Sunday afternoon at Young Memorial Field. The victory secured another series win for the Shockers, who have now won all five of their weekend series on the season.

For a second straight game, WSU (15-8, 2-1) turned a close game into a rout by doing damage against the Blazers bullpen. The Shockers led 4-1 into the top of the seventh but poured in four runs in the inning on a Jaden Gustafson double, RBI singles from Derek Williams and Mauricio Millan and a wild pitch to extend the margin to 8-1. A bases-loaded walk by Alex Birge in the top of the ninth produced the final tally and the Wichita State bullpen did the rest, combining for four scoreless innings to close out the victory.

LaPour (2-1) put together perhaps the best start of his young career, firing 5.0 innings while striking out a season-high nine. The right-hander allowed just two hits and one unearned run, walking three.

The combination of Hunter Holmes, Caleb Anderson, Daniel Zang and Ryan Geraghty held the Blazers (11-12, 1-2) to two singles the rest of the way while striking out five.

After UAB struck for an unearned run in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead, the Shockers pulled level with an unearned run of their own in the second; Josh Livingston doubled with two outs and came around to score when Birge’s ground ball to first was mishandled.

Livingston gave the Shockers the lead in the fourth with a solo home run and Gustafson extended the advantage to 4-1 with a two-run double down the right field line in the fifth. Gustafson finished with a career-high-tying four hits, three RBI and two runs scored, while Livingston, Williams and Camden Johnson tacked on two hits apiece.

Colin Daniel (4-1) took the loss for UAB, allowing six hits and four runs over 5.2 innings. Former Wichita State left-hander Christian Clack was tagged for four hits and four runs while recording just two outs.

The Shockers return home on Tuesday to take on long-time rival Oklahoma State. First pitch from Eck Stadium is scheduled for 6:00 pm.