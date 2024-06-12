Shockers Snag Kansas Native Zane Meeks

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State head men’s basketball coach Paul Mills added frontcourt help with the signing of graduate transfer Zane Meeks to the 2024-25 roster.

The Prairie Village, Kan., native comes back to his home state after spending a season at Arizona State (2023-24), two seasons at San Francisco (2021-23) and two seasons at Nevada (2019-21).

“Zane is known for his ability to shoot,” Mills said. “However, the area of his game that stood out to our staff was his ability to defensive rebound. He has been able to provide a significant presence, during every stop of his career, as a very good defensive rebounder. He also provides a shooting dimension to our team, from the frontcourt, that will allow us to utilize his skill set through a variety of offensive schemes. I’m glad this Kansas native has chosen to play his final year with the Shockers.”

Meeks was limited to just five games in a Sun Devil uniform due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the season. In those five games, he averaged 3.6 points and was 6-for-13 from beyond the arc. During his collegiate career, the 6-foot-9 forward has knocked down 132 career three-pointers. He’s a career 34 percent shoot from long range in more than 100 collegiate games. In 2022-23, he enjoyed the best season of his career at San Francisco. He averaged career highs in points per game, rebounds per game, assists per game and field goal percentage. In 29 contests for USF, he made 15 starts, averaging 10.3 points per game for the season. His first season at USF saw him post 5.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 27 games, all off the bench.

As a true freshman at Nevada, Meeks appeared in 31 games, averaging 6.4 points and 3.7 rebounds, while shooting 36.4 percent (40-for-110) from beyond the arc. His numbers jumped to 9.0 points and 5.9 rebounds as a sophomore for the Wolf Pack, but was limited to 18 games due to an injury that cut his season short.

He began his prep career at Shawnee Mission East High School before playing his final season at Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.). Meeks helped Brewster to the 2019 National Prep Championship, behind a 34-7 record.

He is the son of Rowdy Meeks and Tamara Putnam, and has two brothers Marcus and Dylan and a stepsister Bishop.