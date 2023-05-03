Shockers Shut Out Wildcats, Secure Season Sweep

Wichita State 1, Kansas State 0

— Six Wichita State pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout as the Shockers completed the season sweep of Kansas State with a 1-0 win on Tuesday night at Eck Stadium.

This is the first time since the 2012 season that the Shockers have swept Kansas State, and the first time since 2003 Wichita State has shutout the Wildcats.

The combination of Matt Boyer, Caden Favors, Cameron Bye, Jace Miner, Robert Cranz and Nate Snead limited Kansas State (28-18) to just five singles, but had to pitch out of several key jams throughout the game. The Wildcats put their leadoff man on base in five of nine innings, and three times had runners at first and second with nobody out.

Two of those opportunities came in the seventh and eighth innings, with Wichita State still clinging to a 1-0 lead. A single and a walk put two aboard against Cranz in the seventh, but he induced a fly out to left and a double play to preserve the lead. In the eighth, Snead put the first two on via a single and walk, setting the stage for the top of the Kansas State order. He struck out Kyan Lodice attempting to bunt, then got help from a tremendous diving play at shortstop from David Herring, who was able to flip to second base for a force out and the second out of the inning. A stolen base put the go-ahead runners in the scoring position, but Snead got Brendan Jones to bounce out to second to strand both Wildcats.

In the ninth, Snead issued a leadoff walk and later wild pitched the runner into scoring position, but retired the next three hitters to secure his third save. Snead struck out Kansas State’s Cole Johnson on a full count to end the game.

Mauricio Millan provided the game’s only offense in the bottom of the third, shooting a two-out RBI single up the middle to score Garrett Pennington. The run was charged to Wildcats starter Mason Buss (3-2), who allowed five hits and the one run over four innings.

Favors (3-4) earned the win for Wichita State with his two scoreless innings of the bullpen, matching that of WSU starter Matt Boyer. Bye, Miner, and Cranz each tossed a shutout inning, highlighted by a 1-2-3 inning from Bye with a pair of strikeouts.

Jack Little was the only Shocker to record a multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4.

The Shockers are back in action on Friday against Houston in a battle at the top of the American Athletic Conference standings. First pitch from Houston is scheduled for 6:30 pm.