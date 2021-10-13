Salina, KS

Shockers Send Four Players to Bulldog Cup

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseOctober 13, 2021

Des Moines, Iowa – Four players from the Wichita State men’s tennis team are set to travel to Des Moines, Iowa Friday for the Bulldog Cup.

Alex Richards, Jackie Lin, Zach Grueber and Jaydn Richardson will compete in the three-day tournament, playing against athletes from Drake, Northern Illinois, DePaul and Omaha.

“We’re playing against good, respectable programs, so I think it will be a good measuring stick for the guys we’re bringing to see where our games are at and what we need to do following the tournament to get better,” assistant coach Brett Forman said.

Lin and Grueber will be playing in their third fall tournament, while this will be the second time out for Richards and Richardson.

“We expect to see our guys put what they’ve been working on in practice into competition,” Forman said. “We want to win, but we’re more focused on just getting better and seeing improvement from each guy.”

Day one action is set to kick off at 3 p.m. Day two is slated for 10 a.m., with Sunday closing out the tournament with matches running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

