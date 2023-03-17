Shockers’ Season Ends in First Round of WNIT at K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Curtessia Dean scored a career high 22 points, but Wichita State fell in the first round of the WNIT at Kansas State, 90-56, Thursday night in Bramlage Coliseum.

Wichita State saw its season come to an end, finishing 18-15 overall and making its first postseason appearance since 2015.

Dean poured in a career-high tying 22 points in her collegiate finale. She was 9-for-21 from the floor to go with seven rebounds. Trajata Colbert closed out her Shocker career with four points and six rebounds. Colbert scored more than 900 points, grabbed 600 rebounds and blocked 97 shots in her five-year career.

Wichita State shot a season-worst 27.8 percent from the field, and just 5-of-28 from beyond the arc.

K-State hit 11 of three-pointers and finished just under 50 percent from the field.

Wichita State trailed 19-12 after 10 minutes, behind a cold start from the field. The Shockers were just 5-of-18 in the first quarter. K-State shot just below 50 percent, and connected on a trio of three-pointers.

The Shockers went the final 2:49 of the opening quarter without a point.

K-State pushed the margin to double digits on back-to-back possessions to begin the second quarter, forcing a Keitha Adams timeout just 1:16 into the period.

Things didn’t get much better the remaining 8:44, as the Wildcats went on to outscore Wichita State, 24-11, in the second quarter. K-State went into the locker room with a 43-23 lead. Dean was the lone bright spot, scoring 13 of the team’s 23 points. While Dean was 6-for-12 from the floor, the rest of the team was a combined 4-for-20.

Wichita State finished the half shooting 31 percent, compared to 47 percent for K-State. The Wildcats were also 6-of-16 from beyond the arc.

Seven of Wichita State’s nine first half turnovers also came in that second quarter when K-State pushed its margin to as many as 21.

K-State effectively put the game away in the third quarter behind an 18-2 run covering more than 5:00 minutes.

The Wildcats led by as many as 47 in the second half.