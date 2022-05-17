Shockers Rout Oklahoma in Home Finale

WICHITA, Kan. – Three Wichita State pitchers combined on a one-hitter and the Shockers offense banged out a season-high 18 hits, as WSU routed #24 Oklahoma 18-0 on Monday night at Eck Stadium.

The win represents the largest margin of victory in the history of the series, as well as the most runs the Shockers have ever scored against the Sooners.

It was a record-setting performance on both sides of the ball, starting with a brilliant pitching performance from Caden Favors , Jace Miner and Robert Cranz . Favors allowed just one baserunner on a one-out hit-by-pitch in the second, but otherwise retired every hitter he faced over four hitless, scoreless innings. He handed the ball off to Miner (1-3), who continued the domination through the seventh by allowing just two baserunners on a walk and hit-by-pitch. In the eighth, Miner set down the first two men before Kendall Pettis smacked a double off the wall in left for Oklahoma’s only hit of the game.

Miner fanned pinch-hitter Trent Brown to end the inning, then Cranz breezed through a 1-2-3 ninth to finish off the win. It’s the first one-hitter for Wichita State since February 15, 2020 on the road at Northwestern State.

Offensively, the Shockers (20-32) set a new season high in hits for the second time in three games, including a new season-best five home runs. The scoring started in the third when Sawyre Thornhill singled in Seth Stroh and Jordan Rogers followed with a sacrifice fly that was caught at the top of the fence in left by a leaping Pettis. Payton Tolle made it 3-0 with a two-out RBI single to right.

All three runs were charged to Oklahoma starter Aaron Calhoun (0-1), who lasted just 2.1 innings.

Wichita State blew the game open in the middle innings with a six-run fourth, a four-run fifth, and a four-run sixth. The fourth inning featured a solo home run from Xavier Casserilla , a two-run shot from Brock Rodden , and a three-run homer off the bat of Tolle, extending the lead to 9-0.

Stroh and Thornhill got in on the fun in the fifth, each connecting for a two-run homer that swelled the Shocker lead to 13-0.

Three more runs crossed in the sixth, as Rodden drew a bases-loaded walk, Thornhill drove in a run with a groundout, and Rogers dumped a two-run single into left that made it 17-0.

Drew Miller capped the scoring by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth.

Thornhill finished the game with five hits, a new career high, three runs scored and four RBI. Tolle notched four hits and four RBI, while Rodden and Chuck Ingram each had a pair of hits. Rodden also drew three walks.

The Shockers now head to Florida for their final conference series of the season beginning Thursday night. First pitch at South Florida is scheduled for 5:30 pm CT.