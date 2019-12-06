Shockers Roll Past Central Arkansas

WICHITA, Kan. – Five players scored in double figures to help the Wichita State University men’s basketball team roll to a 95-69 victory over the Central Arkansas Bears Thursday, Dec. 5, inside Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (7-1) is scheduled to travel to 25th-ranked Oklahoma State for its first true road game of the season Sunday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. in Stillwater, Okla.

Freshman Grant Sherfield poured in a career-high 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including a 3-of-5 performance from three-point range, and had a game-high five assists and three steals, pacing the Shockers.

Tyson Etienne, Jamarius Burton, Erik Stevenson and Jaime Echenique all netted 13 points, with Morris Udeze pulling down a team-high six rebounds, respectively.

For the game, Wichita State went 35-of-74 from the floor for 47 percent and 11-for-28 from beyond-the-arc for 39 percent. WSU added a 78 percent performance from the free-throw line, making 14 of 18 attempts.

The Shockers forced Central Arkansas into a Gregg Marshall-era 30 turnovers, and tied the Marshall-era record with 16 steals in the contest, while outscoring the Bears (1-7) in the paint, 42-24, and off-turnovers, 39-12.

Eddy Kayouloud posted a game-high 23 points, leading Central Arkansas.