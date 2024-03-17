Shockers Rally Past Gonzaga to Complete Sweep

Wichita State 4, Gonzaga 3

W: Anderson (1-0)

L: Paddack (1-2)

S: None

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State scored two in the sixth, one in the seventh and one in the eighth to erase a 3-0 deficit and defeat Gonzaga 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at Eck Stadium. The win completes a three-game series sweep for the Shockers and improves their record at home to 9-2.

It was a frustrating first five innings for Wichita State (13-6), as the Shockers got the leadoff man aboard in every inning but were unable to score against Gonzaga starter Jordan Hamberg and reliever Liam Paddack. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs took advantage of a hit by pitch, a walk and a throwing error to score three runs of their own in the top of the fourth off WSU starter Tommy LaPour, giving WSU a 3-0 hole to climb out of in the late innings.

The rally began with a pair of runs in the sixth. Dayvin Johnson lashed his second double of the game to open the frame and an error on Gonzaga shortstop Peyton Miller put runners at first and third with nobody out. Gannon Snyder got the Shockers on the board with a fielder’s choice ground out, then after a strikeout and a walk, pinch-hitter Mauricio Millan slapped a two-out, RBI single to trim the deficit to 3-2.

Snyder pulled Wichita State level at 3-3 in the seventh, lifting a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded to score Derek Williams, who had doubled with one out.

In the eighth, Paddack (1-2) retired the first two hitters he faced and got ahead of Camden Johnson, 1-2. But Johnson battled back to draw a walk, prompting a Bulldogs pitching change that brought on Erik Hoffberg to face Jordan Rogers. A balk moved Johnson to second and Rogers delivered the swing of the day with a double hammered to the gap in right-center field, giving Wichita State their first lead of the game at 4-3.

Shocker reliever Caleb Anderson (1-0), who had pitched around a leadoff walk in the eighth, struck out the side in the ninth to secure his first win of the season. Five Wichita State pitchers combined to hold Gonzaga to just four hits on the day and just one over the final five innings.

The two teams combined to leave 21 runners on base (11 Wichita State, 10 Gonzaga). Gonzaga finished the series a combined 3-for-32 with runners in scoring position.

Wichita State wraps up the homestand on Tuesday night with a midweek matchup against in-state foe Kansas State. First pitch from Eck Stadium is scheduled for 6:00 pm.