Shockers Rally Past Gonzaga to Complete Sweep

The rally began with a pair of runs in the sixth. Dayvin Johnson lashed his second double of the game to open the frame and an error on Gonzaga shortstop Peyton Miller put runners at first and third with nobody out. Gannon Snyder got the Shockers on the board with a fielder’s choice ground out, then after a strikeout and a walk, pinch-hitter Mauricio Millan slapped a two-out, RBI single to trim the deficit to 3-2.
Snyder pulled Wichita State level at 3-3 in the seventh, lifting a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded to score Derek Williams, who had doubled with one out.
In the eighth, Paddack (1-2) retired the first two hitters he faced and got ahead of Camden Johnson, 1-2. But Johnson battled back to draw a walk, prompting a Bulldogs pitching change that brought on Erik Hoffberg to face Jordan Rogers. A balk moved Johnson to second and Rogers delivered the swing of the day with a double hammered to the gap in right-center field, giving Wichita State their first lead of the game at 4-3.
Shocker reliever Caleb Anderson (1-0), who had pitched around a leadoff walk in the eighth, struck out the side in the ninth to secure his first win of the season. Five Wichita State pitchers combined to hold Gonzaga to just four hits on the day and just one over the final five innings.
The two teams combined to leave 21 runners on base (11 Wichita State, 10 Gonzaga). Gonzaga finished the series a combined 3-for-32 with runners in scoring position.
Wichita State wraps up the homestand on Tuesday night with a midweek matchup against in-state foe Kansas State. First pitch from Eck Stadium is scheduled for 6:00 pm.