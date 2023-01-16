Wichita State 73, Tulsa 69

Jan. 14, 2023

Wichita, Kan. / Charles Koch Arena

WSU (9-8, 2-3), TLS (4-12, 0-5)

WSU Leaders:

Points: Walton (19), Porter (13), Pohto (11), Rojas (11), Bell (10)

Rebounds: Rojas (10), Porter (8), Pohto (7)

Assists: Rojas (5), Porter (4), Pohto (3)

Blocks: Pohto (4), Porter (2)

Steals: Pierre (2), Pohto (2), Porter (2), Rojas (2), Walton (2)

###

MBB: SHOCKERS RALLY FROM 16 DOWN TO TRIM TULSA

Jaykwon Walton led a group of five double-figure scorers with 19 points and Wichita State rallied from 16 down to defeat Tulsa, 73-69, in the largest second-half comeback in Charles Koch Arena history.

It was the second odds-defying victory in as many games for WSU (9-8, 2-3 American), which also trailed by 14 last Sunday at South Florida before storming back.

Tulsa (4-12, 0-5) made 9-of-13 threes in the opening half and scored on its first three possessions of the second half to go up 47-31 at the 18:26-mark.

WSU quickly cut into the margin with a 15-2 run and moved in front for the first time with 1:11 to play when Craig Porter Jr. smothered a Sam Griffin jumper and fed ahead to Jarron Pierre Jr. for a transition layup and a 70-69 lead.

The Shockers made just 2-of-17 threes but attacked the rim relentlessly down the stretch. They outscored the visitors 23-5 at the free throw line and 44-22 in the paint (converting 22-of-34 attempts from inside the lane).

Tulsa finished at 46.6% — a season-high for a WSU opponent – on 10-of-22 three-point shooting (.455) but made just 1-of-9 after halftime. The Shockers defense had a hand in that (literally), piling up seven second-half blocks.

Griffin scored a game-high 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting for Tulsa.

The win was WSU’s 11th straight over the Golden Hurricane in Wichita. Tulsa is 0-10 since Charles Koch Arena’s 2003 renovation.

Back from a two-game injury absence, Walton was a difference-maker for the Shockers, scoring 13 of his 19 points after halftime.

Ditto for Xavier Bell, who never left the bench in the first half but clocked 15 minutes down the stretch and contributed 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

Porter played all 40 minutes and registered 13 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

James Rojas secured his first double-double with 11 points and career-highs for both rebounds (10) and assists (5).

Kenny Pohto added 11 points, seven rebounds and personal-best four blocks.

###

NOTABLE:

The rally from 16-down was WSU’s fourth-largest second-half comeback on record and largest second-half comeback in Charles Koch Arena history. The previous mark was 15 set four different times, most memorably in the 1981 NCAA tournament against Iowa.

WSU’s 14-point halftime deficit was its second-largest in a win (1975-pr.) and matched the largest in a victory at Charles Koch Arena. The 2013-14 Shockers rallied from 18 down at half to win at Missouri State, while the 2017-18 team stormed back from a 14-point deficit to defeat Temple.

Largest Second-Half Deficit in a Win:

24 – at SMU (3/1/2020) – Trailed 26-50 @ 14:48 2h – Won 66-62

19 – at Missouri St. (1/11/2014) – Trailed 35-54 @ 11:48 2h – Won 72-69 ot

18 – vs. California (11/20/2017) – Trailed 40-58 @ 16:30 2h – Won 92-82

16 – TULSA (1/14/2023) – Trailed 31-47 @ 18:26 2h – Won 73-69

15 – vs. Xavier (12/28/1965) – Trailed 64-79 @ 5:28 2h – Won 82-81

15 – DRAKE (1/2/1958) – Trailed 32-47 @ 11:50 2h – Won 74-69

15 – SAINT LOUIS (1/6/1968) – Trailed 38-53 @ 14:00 2h – Won 77-72

15 – IOWA (3/15/1981) – Trailed 25-40 @ 18:00 2h – Won 60-56

15 – CREIGHTON (2/28/1987) – Trailed 29-44 (Time Unknown) – Won 73-70

14 – DEPAUL (12/9/1978) – Trailed 71-85 @ 5:04 2h – Won 95-92

14 – at South Florida (1/8/2023) – Trailed 28-42 @ 17:41 2h – Won 70-66

14 – TEMPLE (2/15/2018) – Trailed 42-56 @ 19:37 2h – Won 93-86