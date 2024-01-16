Shockers Picked to Repeat as American Athletic Conference Champions

WICHITA, Kan. – Having won two of the last three American Athletic Conference regular season championships, Wichita State softball was picked to win it again in 2024.

The league’s coaches predict the Shockers to come out on top in the Preseason Coaches Poll, it was announced Tuesday morning. Wichita State received eight first place votes and 80 total points. Coming in behind Wichita State are two of the league’s newcomers in Charlotte and North Texas.

Wichita State returns six starters from 2023, including three-time First Team All-Conference selection Addison Barnard, the reigning AAC Defensive Player of the Year in Sami Hood and the AAC Rookie of the Year Alex Aguilar.

The Shockers open the season at the Bearkat Classic in Huntsville, Texas, Feb. 9-11. Wichita State will play five games over three days against Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston and UNLV.

Season tickets are on sale now at GoShockers.com/Tickets or by calling the Shocker Ticket Office at 316-978-3267.

2024 American Athletic Conference Preseason Softball Coaches’ Poll