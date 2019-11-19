Salina, KS

Shockers Overwhelm Gardner-Webb; Move to 4-0

WSU Athletics ReleaseNovember 19, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. — Jamarius Burton and Morris Udeze scored 15 points each to lead Wichita State to a 74-52 victory over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday evening at Charles Koch Arena.

The Shockers led wire-to-wire and improved to 4-0 for the sixth time in eight seasons.

Burton was 5-of-8 from the field, including 2-of-2 from deep, and handed out four assists.

Udeze scored 13 of his career-high 15 points in the first half.

Erik Stevenson bundled 10 points, two steals and a team-high five assists in 25 turnover-free minutes.

Trey Wade tacked on 11 points and five rebounds.

The Shockers used runs of 11-0 and 12-1 to build a 16-point halftime lead, then delivered a knockout blow early in the second half with another 13-0 push. They led by as many as 31 at the 3:25-mark before sending in the reserves.

For the fourth-straight game the Shockers won the rebounding and turnover battles and held their opponent under 40 percent from the field. They finished +12 on the glass and logged 11 turnovers to GWU’s 15. The Bulldogs hit 11-of-21 three-point attempts but managed just five baskets inside the arc and went the entire second half without a point in the paint.

Jaheam Cornwall led GWU (0-4) with 22 points on 6-of-8 three-point shooting, but no another Bulldog finished in double-figures.

WSU shot 47.4 percent from the field while connecting on 9-of-29 three-point attempts.

10 Shockers played between 10 and 26 minutes.

