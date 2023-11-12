Shockers Overpower Falcons, 95-65

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State closed its homestand with a 95-65 win over Friends Sunday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (3-0) improved to 40-11 all-time vs. Friends in the first meeting between the two programs since 1943.

Colby Rogers hit four three-pointers and was 6-for-12 from the field, scoring a game-high 18 points in just 24 minutes. Dalen Ridgnal scored all 16 of his points in a 10-minute span in the first half. He was nearly perfect going 4-of-5 overall, 3-for-3 from beyond the arc and 5-for-5 at the charity stripe, while pulling down six rebounds.

Xavier Bell was a career-best 7-of-8 from the field, tallying 15 points and dishing four assists. Isaac Abidde notched his second double-figure outing of the season with 12 points off the bench.

Quincy Ballard grabbed double digit rebounds (10) for the third straight game, and blocked three shots. Harlond Beverly dished six assists, grabbed six rebounds and zero turnovers. Joy Ighovodja scored his first career points, finishing with eight on 3-of-6 shooting, and also totaled nine rebounds.

All 12 players available played at least seven minutes and 10 of the 12 scored in the contest.

Wichita State knocked down a season-high 10 three-pointers after combining for just seven over its first two games. Wichita State shot 49.3 percent overall and topped the 50-rebound mark for the second time in three games.

Friends also made 10 three-pointers but shot only 36.2 percent overall. Former Shocker Steele Chapman scored 11 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

The Falcons came out swinging in the first six-plus minutes, grabbing a 14-9 lead at the 14:33 mark. Friends led 17-15 with 12:20 to go in the half, but that would be as close as it would get. Ridgnal keyed a 17-0 run that blew the game open. Ridgnal scored 11 points in the span of 4:00 minutes off the bench. He finished with 16 first half points in only 10 minutes and didn’t miss a shot before halftime.

A Rogers triple just before the halftime buzzer put the Shockers up 50-28.

Wichita State led by as many as 34 in the second half.

Up Next

Wichita State hits the road for the first time this season at the Myrtle Beach Invitational, Nov. 16-19 in Conway, S.C.