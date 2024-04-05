Shockers Let Another Late Lead Slip Away in Series Opener vs. Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State battled back from a two-run deficit to take a lead into the seventh inning, but gave up three runs, dropping the series opener with Tulsa, 5-4.

Much like the first two games of the Charlotte series last weekend, Wichita State (17-13, 8-5) erased a late deficit only to let it slip away. A walk and an error on sac bunt gave Tulsa life in the top of the seventh, eventually leading to three runs.

After surrendering two runs in the second inning, Alex Aguilar (6-3) shut down the Golden Hurricane offense over the next four innings. She was saddled with the loss behind five runs, four earned, nine hits and three walks.

Krystin Nelson continued her hot streak at the plate, collecting two hits and an RBI. She was the catalyst in Wichita State’s comeback. CC Wong, Taylor Sedlacek and Bailey Urban all had a hit and an RBI apiece.

A four-hit frame led to a pair of runs for Tulsa in the top of the second. A great relay from Taylor Sedlacek and CC Wong cut down a potential third run at the plate to end the inning.

Wichita State’s offense had been silent through the first four innings, but finally broke through in the fifth. With a runner on first and two outs, Nelson drove a full count pitch to right-center smacking off the wall for an RBI double to make it a one-run game. The very next batter, Wong, brought Nelson home on a nearly identical hit, missing a home run by inches.

In the bottom of the sixth a leadoff single from Sedlacek led to Urban bringing her home from first on a double to left-center, giving the Shockers a 3-2 lead.

With momentum on their side the Shockers needed just three outs to secure the win, but that momentum quickly switched sides. A leadoff walk followed by a sac bunt and a throwing error had the Hurricane in scoring position just two batters into the seventh. Tulsa would make the Shockers pay right away behind three straight singles, giving them a 5-3 lead.

Wichita State opened the bottom of the seventh putting two aboard on a Mila Seaton walk and Nelson’s single. After Wong struck out, Barnard walked to load the bases. The Shockers traded a run for an out on an RBI fielder’s choice from Sedlacek. Urban then walked to again load the bases for Sami Hood. Hood quickly fell behind 0-2 in the count and eventually hit a soft grounder to short, leaving the tying run at third.

Up Next

Wichita State and Tulsa continue the weekend series on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.