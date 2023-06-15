Shockers, Jayhawks Agree to Regular Season Matchup in 2023

WICHITA, Kan. – Head coach Paul Mills and Director of Athletics Kevin Saal announced today that Wichita State and Kansas have agreed to a regular season men’s basketball game in 2023 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

The game will be Dec. 30, 2023 and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on June 23 through the T-Mobile Center. Shocker ticket sections include 107-114 and 209-224. A pre-sale for 2023-24 men’s basketball season ticket holders will take place June 20-22. The pre-sale links will be sent before June 20 to the email on file at the Shocker ticket office. Fans who have not renewed their season tickets will not be included in the pre-sale.

“We are appreciative and thankful to both the University of Kansas and the Kansas City Sports Commission & Foundation for the opportunity to participate in this special event for both our men’s basketball program and Shocker Nation,” Saal said. “We’ve collaborated on this event these past many months and wish to express our gratitude to Travis Goff, Sean Lester and Bill Self with the University of Kansas and Kathy Nelson with the Kansas City Sports Commission & Foundation. It has been over three decades since our institutions have met in the regular season and we look forward to a renewed relationship between our storied and tradition-rich programs.”

The schools haven’t met since March 22, 2015, when Wichita State knocked off Kansas, 78-65, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Neb. The last regular season meeting was Jan. 6, 1993 in Lawrence when the Jayhawks won, 103-54.

“We are excited to play this game in Kansas City,” Mills said. “This game will be a benefit to fans of both institutions and it will attract national attention between these two tradition rich programs.”

The Shockers are also scheduled to play K-State in Kansas City in 2023 (Dec. 21). This will mark the first time since the 1992-93 season that the Shockers will meet KU and K-State in the same season.

KU leads 12-3 all-time in a series that dates back to 1908.

Wichita State All-Time Series vs. Kansas

Total: 3-12 (Home: 1-6, Away: 0-4, Neutral 2-2)

Dec. 18, 1908 – Wichita – L, 15-65

Feb. 3, 1941 – Wichita – L, 39-54

Feb. 2, 1942 – Wichita – L, 37-56

Dec. 7, 1955 – Wichita – L, 55-56

March 20, 1981 – New Orleans, La. – W, 66-65#

Feb. 5, 1984 – Lawrence – L, 69-79

Jan. 5, 1985 – Kansas City – L, 83-90

Dec. 28, 1985 – Kansas City – L,56-81$

Jan. 6, 1987 – Wichita – W, 54-49

Jan. 25, 1989 – Lawrence – L, 66-86

Jan. 4, 1990 – Wichita – L, 66-93

Jan. 23, 1991 – Lawrence – L, 50-84

Jan. 8, 1992 – Wichita – L, 51-81

Jan. 6, 1993 – Lawrence – L, 54-103

March 22, 2015 – Omaha, Neb. – W, 78-65%

# = 1981 NCAA Midwest Regional

$ = 1985 BMA Holiday Classic

% = 2015 NCAA Tournament