Shockers Fall in Overtime to Tulane

Jaykwon Walton scored a career-high 24 points, including a game-tying three in the final seconds of regulation, but Wichita State fell in overtime to visiting Tulane, 95-90, Wednesday night at Charles Koch Arena.

The Shockers (10-10, 3-5 American) led by as many as 18 points late in the first half and by eight with 2:41 to play in regulation.

Jaylen Forbes (25 points) and Jalen Cook (20 points, nine rebounds, six assists) paced Tulane (13-7, 6-3), which scored on 14 of 16 possessions over the last 3:00 of regulation plus overtime.

The Green Wave used a 10-0 run, capped by Sion James’ steal and dunk (plus an and-one free throw), to go up 74-71 with 22 seconds left in the second half.

WSU tied the game with nine seconds left when Craig Porter Jr. found Walton on a baseline inbound pass for a corner three.

In overtime, Tulane won the tip and moved in front for good on buckets from Kevin Cross and Tylan Pope.

WSU turned the ball over on each of its first two possessions in the extra period before scoring on it next seven. It wasn’t enough.

Tulane made 6-of-7 shots in overtime and all seven of its free throw attempts to keep the Shockers at arm’s length.

The Green Wave shot 50.7% for the game. They missed their first 10 three-point attempts of the night before connecting on 9 of their last 15.

The Shockers shot 44.4%, made 14-of-38 threes and logged a season-high 21 assists. They outrebounded Tulane 46-33 but lost the turnover battle 14-8 and were outscored 25-16 at the foul line.

Walton was 9-of-15 from the field, including 5-of-9 from long distance, and handed out a personal-best six assists.

Jaron Pierre Jr. added 18 points and seven rebounds while canning 5-of-12 treys.

Porter flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in 43 turnover-free minutes. It was his second double-double of the season and the third of his Shocker career.

James Rojas scored six of his 10 points in overtime before fouling out with 38 seconds remaining. It was his fifth straight double-figure scoring game.

WSU made 8 of its first 10 shots and 13-of-20 to start the game. Walton hit a three and Porter made two free throws for a 39-21 cushion with 4:04 to go in the first half.

Tulane got its offense on track, sinking 6-of-7 shots to end the half.

The Shockers scored a season-high 48 first-half points, capped by a Gus Okafor three that made it a 48-35 game at the intermission.

Tulane opened the second half with a 9-0 run, helped by a couple of Forbes threes.

The Shockers missed 11-straight shots over a 7:44 scoring drought that stretched from the 13:56-mark until Pierre’s free throw with 6:11 left.

Tulane capitalized with another 8-0 run and took its first lead of the night on Pope’s reverse layup with 9:04 remaining.

WSU picked things up defensively, limiting the Wave to just two baskets over the next six minutes. Pierre made two triples and Porter added another during a 14-4 counterstrike that put the Shockers back in front, 71-63, with 2:41 to play.

Cook answered with a three and the Shockers were whistled for shooting fouls on each of the next three defensive stands. The Green Wave – the nation’s second-best foul shooting team by percentage – capitalized with five freebies to tie the game.