Shockers Fall in Four Against Beach

LINCOLN, Neb. — Wichita State dropped a four-set decision against Long Beach State on Friday afternoon, 19-25, 25-18, 20-25 and 15-25 at Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Shockers (3-5) finished with more kills than Long Beach State (4-2) but were undone by 13 service errors and an offensive attack that cooled off dramatically following the first two sets. After Wichita State hit .233 and a scorching .708 in the first two sets, respectively, the Shockers finished the match by hitting -.022 and .059 over the final two frames.

WSU and LBSU traded points for much of the first set, with the Beach leading 15-14 following a kill from Maddie Wilson. The lead was still just two, 21-19, but the Beach’s Natalie Glenn fired consecutive kills followed by two Wichita State attack errors to give Long Beach State the opening set.

Wichita State put together one of their most comprehensive offensive performances of the season in the second set, committing just one attack error while racking up 18 kills. Five Shockers had three or more terminations in the set, allowing WSU to create separation after a tight opening to the stanza. Wichita State outscored the Beach 10-5 down the stretch, turning what was a 15-13 edge into a comfortable 25-18 victory.

The Wichita State mistakes flared up in the third set, with seven service errors allowing Long Beach State to seize command of the set despite hitting an even .000. The Shockers tried to crawl back into the set late, inching to within 21-19 when Wilson and Emerson Wilford teamed up for a block to force a Beach timeout. Long Beach State scored four of the next five out of the break to take a 2-1 lead, capping off the set with an ace from Glenn.

The Shockers hung around midway through the fourth set, trailing 12-10, but Long Beach State uncorked a 5-0 run to create breathing room and never looked back.

Wilford finished just shy of a double-double for the Shockers, notching 13 kills and eight digs, while Morgan Stout joined her in double-digits with 10 terminations. Annalie Heliste recorded a match-best 17 digs, while Izzi Strand put together a well-rounded 38 assists, 10 digs and five kills.

The Shockers conclude the Nebraska Classic on Saturday against the host Huskers. First serve is scheduled for 2:00 pm.