Shockers Fall at East Carolina, 79-62

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Jane Asinde and Trajata Colbert combined for 37 points, but it wasn’t enough on Sunday, as Wichita State fell at East Carolina, 79-62.

East Carolina recorded the regulars season sweep over Wichita State (14-11, 4-8) with its win.

Jane Asinde scored a team-high 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go with five rebounds, a block and a steal. Trajata Colbert recorded her fourth straight double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Ten of her 16 boards came on the offensive end.

After missing 12 of its first 13 shots, Wichita State finished at 32 percent overall and just 2-of-13 from beyond the arc. East Carolina forced 25 turnovers and turned those miscues into 34 points.

ECU shot 42 percent overall, despite going 3-of-17 from long range.

The two teams combined to shoot 68 free throws. Wichita State went 18-for-28, while ECU was 28-for-40.

The first quarter could not have been much worse for Wichita State. The Shockers were 1-for-13 from the floor and committed seven turnovers. Wichita State’s five first quarter points marked a season low, as the Pirates led 16-5 after 10 minutes.

Wichita State started to settle in towards the end of the second quarter, as Asinde began to assert herself on the offensive end. She finished with 12 first half points, but the Shockers still found themselves trailing 33-23 at the half.

Wichita State shot 28 percent from the floor and turned it over 13 times. ECU led by as many as 14 in the half, but they had 10 turnovers themselves, which helped Wichita State get some momentum before halftime.

Colbert grabbed 12 first half rebounds, eight of them on the offensive end.

ECU came out of the locker room took that momentum back, scoring the first six points to take its largest lead to that point, 39-23. The Pirates would keep the margin in double figures for the entire third quarter.

Wichita State cut the deficit to as many as seven in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get enough stops in the final 4:00 minutes.

Up Next

Wichita State welcomes Tulsa to Charles Koch Arena for its annual Play 4 Kay Pink Game on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.