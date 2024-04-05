Shockers Drop Series Opener to Bulls

South Florida 7, Wichita State 3

W: Mink (3-3)

L: Favors (5-2)

S: None

TAMPA, Fla. – South Florida starter Hunter Mink worked into the ninth inning and the Bulls banged out 16 hits in a 7-3 win over Wichita State on Friday night at USF Baseball Stadium.

Despite a 16-6 hit disparity, the Shockers (19-11, 5-2) trailed just 3-2 in the seventh inning following a solo home run from Derek Williams. But South Florida (17-13, 4-3) responded immediately with three runs on just four pitches in the home half of the inning, getting a single, double and three-run homer from Ben Rozenblum that stretched the lead to 6-2.

Wichita State got a run back in the eighth when Dayvin Johnson doubled home Kam Durnin with two outs, trimming the deficit to 6-3. Mink (3-3) avoided further damage by inducing a ground out to second, his final out of the night as he finished with eight innings of work and nine strikeouts. Mink began the ninth inning by allowing a double to Jaden Gustafson, ending his outing; Chandler Dorsey came out of the bullpen to record the final three outs for South Florida.

Shocker starter Caden Favors (5-2) was tagged for 13 hits and six runs (five earned) over 6.1 innings, striking out seven while walking one. Freshman Jeremiah Arnett worked the final 1.2 innings for the Shockers, allowing a run on three hits.

The Bulls took the game’s first lead on an RBI single from Matt Rose in the bottom of the second, a run that was matched by Durnin’s run-scoring single in the top of the third. An RBI ground out from Drew Brutcher in the fifth and a bunt single from Rafael Betancourt in the sixth put South Florida ahead for good.

The Shockers and Bulls continue the series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 pm CST.