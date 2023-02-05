Shockers Drop Second Straight with Loss to Memphis

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State’s offensive woes continued for a second straight game, as the Shockers dropped a 70-60 contest to Memphis Saturday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (13-10, 3-7) made a season-low 18 field goals and shot 32 percent overall.

Jane Asinde collected her eighth double-double of the season with 15 points and 15 rebounds and Trajata Colbert picked up her second straight and fifth of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ambah Kowcun scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter.

Wichita State only turned the ball over 11 times, but its poor shooting was the difference. Take away the free throw line, where the Shockers were 21-of-26, and points would have been even more hard to come by.

Memphis won the rebound battle, knocked down seven three-pointers and scored 23 second chance points off 14 offensive rebounds.

Jamirah Shutes scored a game-high 21 to lead the Tigers.

Memphis raced out to a double-digit lead, 13-3, in the first 5:11 behind a 9-0 run, forcing a Wichita State timeout. Another slow start on the offensive end contributed to the early hole. Wichita State missed 12 of its first 13 tries from the floor.

Wichita State would finish the half with only nine points on 2-for-16 shooting leading to an 18-9 lead for the Tigers.

The Shockers started to chip away in the second quarter by getting to the free throw line and a bench spark in the way of Shamaryah Duncan. Duncan scored six points on 3-of-5 shooting, but was the only Shocker with multiple made field goals in the first half.

Behind a 6-0 run, Wichita State pulled within two at the 2:42 mark, but would go without a point the remainder of the quarter. Memphis pushed the margin to 30-24 to end the half.

Memphis shot 44 percent from the field compared to Wichita State’s ice cold 24 percent. The free throw line kept the Shockers in it where they went 10-for-14.

Colbert and Duncan had half of the Shockers’ points with six each.

Memphis’ defense continued to give Wichita State fits in the third quarter. Nine of the Shockers’ 16 points in the period came from the free throw line, as they were just 3-of-13 from the field.

Despite its struggles, Wichita State still only trailed the Tigers, 49-40, going into the final 10 minutes.

Following an Ambah Kowcun floater to bring Wichita State within seven, Memphis answered with five straight to push the margin back to 12 with 6:24 remaining.

Wichita State trimmed the deficit to eight in the final minute, but they would come no closer. The Tigers led by as many as 14 in the game and never trailed.

Up Next

Wichita State is right back in Charles Koch Arena on Thursday, Feb. 9 vs. Tulane at 6 p.m.