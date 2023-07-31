Shockers Depart for Greece Tuesday

Wichita State men’s basketball is set to embark on a 10-day foreign tour in Greece, August 1-10.

While in Greece, Wichita State will play three exhibition games against foreign competition. The Shockers open exhibition play on August 4 against the Thessaloniki All-Stars at 10 a.m. CDT. Two games against the University of Calgary on August 7 at Noon CDT and August 9 at Noon CDT wrap up the competition portion of the trip.

There will be no video stream or live stats, but fans can follow @GoShockersMBB on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for in-game updates and content throughout the tour.

Greece is a country with thousands of islands throughout the Aegean and Ionian seas and is famous for its beaches. Influential in ancient times, it’s often called the cradle of Western civilization.

The itinerary includes stops in Thessaloniki, Athens, Kalampaka and Corinth for site-seeing opportunities at world-famous landmarks such at the Acropolis, the Parthenon, Meteora, the Isthmus of Corinth and more.

The journey begins with two days in Thessaloniki, along the Aegean Sea. Rich in history, culture and beauty, it’s the second-largest city in Greece and the capital of the region. Evidence of the Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman history remains in the form of museums, monuments and an intricate culinary scene.

Words nor pictures can sufficiently describe the magic and beauty of Meteora, the famous rock formation located just outside the city of Kalampaka in central Greece. The Shockers will have a day to soak it all in and a chance to visit the Meteora Monasteries, perched precipitously atop the formation’s collection of large pillars and rounded boulders.

The second half of the trip takes place in and around Athens, the capital of Greece, which is home to legendary landmarks like the 5th-century B.C. Acropolis citadel and the Parthenon temple.

While in Athens, the team will take a full-day cruise through the islands of Poros, Hydra and Aegina and later tour Corinth, an important historical and archeological site that was once one of the most powerful cities of the Classical world.

Greece Exhibition Schedule

Friday, August 4 | Thessaloniki All-Stars | 10 AM CDT

Monday, August 7 | University of Calgary | 12 PM CDT

Wednesday, August 9 | University of Calgary | 12 PM CDT