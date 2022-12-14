Shockers Break 38-Year-Old School Record in Rout of MVSU

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State toppled Mississippi Valley State, 71-48, Tuesday evening at Charles Koch Arena and broke a 38-year-old school record for turnover margin.

The Shockers (6-4) forced 23 Delta Devil turnovers while committing just three to finish at +20. The previous mark (+18) was set Dec. 29, 1984 against Hartford (16 to 34).

WSU’s +20 margin also the largest this season in a game involving two NCAA Division I programs.

Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 15 points – all in the first half – to pace the Shockers. He had five of the team’s 13 three-pointers.

Jaykwon Walton added 14 points and accounted for four of WSU’s 13 steals.

Craig Porter Jr. added 13 points and a career-high nine assists in 32 turnover-free minutes.

Rayquan Brown posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for MVSU (1-10), which shot 35.4% from the field.

WSU finished at 37.1% but made 13-of-36 from deep (.361).

The Shockers led 38-20 after a turnover-free first half in which they made 9-of-21 threes. Pierre accounted for five of them.

WSU used an 11-0 run, capped by back-to-back threes from Melvion Flanagan and James Rojas, to build its largest lead of the night, 56-30 with 11:08 remaining.

###

NOTABLE:

Porters’ nine assists were the most by a Shocker without a turnover since Feb. 7, 2015 when Fred VanVleet finished with 11 as part of a triple-double stat line against Missouri State.

WSU has hit 26 threes in its last two games. That’s the most in any two-game stretch in program history. The Shockers made 25 in wins over Memphis (11) and UConn (14) during the 2017-18 season. They did it again in 2018-19 against Tulsa (15) and Memphis (10).

WSU’s 36 three-point attempts tied for the most by a Shocker team in regulation and were three shy of the overall school record.

WSU’s 5.00 assist-to-turnover tied for the fifth-best in school history.

###

NCAA SINGLE-GAME HIGHS (2022-23 SEASON):

Turnover Margin // Games Between Two NCAA Division I Schools

+20 – Wichita State (3), Mississippi Valley St. (23) – Dec. 13, 2022

+18 – Missouri (9) vs. Coastal Carolina (27) – Nov. 23, 2022

+18 – UCLA (5) vs. Denver (23) – Dec. 10, 2022

+17 – Iowa (4) vs. North Carolina A&T (21) – Nov. 11, 2022

+17 – Kent St. (10) vs. Chicago St. (27) – Nov. 19, 2022

###

WICHITA STATE SINGLE-GAME RECORD:

Turnover Margin (1980-Pr.):

+20 – Mississippi Valley St. (Dec. 13, 2022) – 23 TO Forced // 3 TO

+18 – Hartford (Dec. 29, 1984) – 34 // 16

+17 – Arkansas-Monticello (Nov. 18, 2009) – 25 // 8

+17 – New Mexico St. (Feb. 15, 2016) – 20 // 3

+16 – 6 times, Last: Bradley (Jan. 23, 2016) – 20 // 4

Fewest Turnovers (1980-Pr.):

2 – at Southern Illinois (Feb. 9, 1981)

3 – Mississippi Valley St. (Dec. 13, 2022)

3 – Evansville (Feb. 21, 2017)

3 – New Mexico St. (Feb. 15, 2016)

3 – Utah (Feb. 12, 2015)

3 – Northern Iowa (Feb. 28, 2015)

A:TO Ratio (1980-Pr.):

8.50 – at Southern Illinois (Feb. 9, 1981) – 17A, 2 TO

8.00 – Evansville (Feb. 21, 2017) – 24 A, 3 TO

6.33 – Northern Iowa (Feb. 28, 2015) – 19 A, 3 TO

5.50 – Drake (Jan. 13, 1988) – 22 A, 4 TO

5.00 – Mississippi Valley St. (Dec. 13, 2022) – 15 A, 3 TO

5.00 – Utah (Dec. 12, 2015) – 15 A, 3 TO

5.00 – at Indiana St. (Feb. 21, 2016) – 20 A, 4 TO