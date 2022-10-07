Shockers Announce Future Hoops Series

Wichita State has a head start on next year’s men’s basketball schedule after signing a home-and-home agreement with Western Kentucky.

The Shockers will host the Hilltoppers at Charles Koch Arena during the 2023-24 season and have pledged a return visit to WKU’s E.A. Diddle Arena in 2024-25. Dates will be determined by Aug. 1 of each respective season.

Four of the five series meetings between the schools have come in Wichita, highlighted by the Shockers’ 2005 NIT victory and a rare midnight matchup during the 2013-14 season.

Wichita State’s visit to Bowling Green, Ky. will be its first since 1941 when the series launched.

Western Kentucky has won at least 19 games in each of the last five seasons, highlighted by a 2021 Conference USA regular season crown and a run to the 2018 NIT semifinals.

The Shockers have been one of the nation’s most-successful programs with eight NCAA tournament appearances since 2012.

Wichita State All-Time vs. Western Kentucky:

Dec. 13, 1941 – Bowling Green, Ky. – WKU, 36-9

Feb. 13, 1957 – Wichita, Kan. – WKU, 82-76

Feb. 1, 1958 – Wichita, Kan. – WKU, 96-85

Mar. 19, 2005 – Wichita, Kan. – WSU, 85-81 (NIT)

Nov. 11, 2013 – Wichita, Kan. – WSU, 66-49

TBA (2023-24 Season) – Wichita, Kan.

TBA (2024-25 Season) – Bowling Green, Ky.