Shockers Add Transfer Forward Corey Washington

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State added more firepower to its frontcourt with the signing of Saint Peter’s transfer Corey Washington to a financial aid agreement.

A 6-foot-6 forward from Sherwood, Ark., Washington spent his first two seasons at Saint Peter’s, helping the program to an appearance in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Washington has two years of eligibility remaining.

“I’m ecstatic to have Corey as a member of Shocker basketball,” said Wichita State head coach Paul Mills. “He is a dynamic player who can defend multiple positions, rebound at a high rate and play in manner where he is ultra aggressive in transition and in the half court. Corey has met every challenge in front of him as a collegiate player and thrived. He led a good Saint Peter’s team to the NCAA Tournament this past season and I’m confident he will be a valuable addition to do the same thing for the Shockers moving forward.”

In his two years at Saint Peter’s he appeared in 54 total games, making 47 starts. As a freshman he earned All-MAAC Rookie Team honors after averaging 6.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. This past season his numbers increased in every category, including 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game on 45.5 percent shooting and 30.8 percent from three-point range, earning All-MAAC First Team honors. He didn’t attempt a single three-pointer as a freshman, but made a big jump as a sophomore going 24-for-78. He scored 24 points with nine rebounds and four blocks in the MAAC tournament championship game, earning tournament MVP honors. Washington had 10 games of 20 or more points, including a career-high 29 points vs. Siena on Feb. 16. After his career night vs. Siena, he was named the MAAC Player of the Week. He recorded four double-doubles and started all but three games in 2023-24. Washington was also named to the All-Met Second Team by the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association.