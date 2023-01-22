Shocker Women Win Lindeman Invite, Men Finish Second

The Wichita State track and field team claimed the women’s team title and men’s runner-up finish without their distance runners at the Ralph Lindeman Invitational in Colorado, while the distance squad raced at the Cyclone Classic in Ames, Iowa.

The Shocker women scored 125.33 points to beat second-place Sacramento State (96.33) by 29 points, and the men placed second with 113 points behind Air Force’s 158 points, while neither squad’s distance runners were in attendance.

Seven Shockers moved up or into the WSU all-time top-10 lists in their events with personal-best performances as the Shockers earned six event titles over the weekend.

Jaleel Montgomery (No. 10) joined Joseph Holthusen (No. 2) in the 60-meter hurdles record book, running an 8.04 to win the meet with Holthusen right behind him in second with an 8.09. Destiny Masters also moved up the 60-meter hurdles all-time list, clocking an 8.49 to jump from eighth to fifth, along with collecting event titles in the pentathlon (3,496 pts) and high jump (1.76m/5’9.25”).

In the open sprints, Faith Turner placed second in both the 60 meters, running 7.49 in the prelims before matching it in the final, and the 200 meters, recording a double PR (24.81 (p), 24.57 (f)) that slotted her seventh all-time in Shocker history. Sydney Johnson also pulled off a double PR, running 24.69 (5th place) in the prelims and besting it in the final with a 24.67 to rank ninth all-time.

Also etching his name in the record book, Ridge Estes moved from fifth place to first on his final throw in the shot put, besting his previous personal record by almost two meters, throwing 16.89m/55’5” to win the event and come in at eighth all-time in the history of the program.

Chidera Okoro won her second-straight jumping event, recording an 11.82m/38’9.5” in the triple jump, and Adria Navajon made his multi-event season debut with a heptathlon win with the top mark in four of the seven events, notching personal bests in the 60 meters (6.97) and shot put (11.40m/37’5”).

At the Cyclone Open, Adrian Diaz-Lopez made his mark on his second top-10 list, running a 4:03.01 (6th place) to rank fourth all-time in school history, while Shocker mile record-holder and alumni Adam Moore won the event in a personal-best 3:59.47 running unattached. Clayton Duchatschek moved up from seventh to fourth all-time in the 3,000 meters with a time of 8:12.61, placing fifth.

Farrah Miller and Maria Romero placed second and third, respectively, in the 800 meters with times of 2:15. 72 and 2:16. 96.

The Shockers return to the track for their sole home indoor meet Friday and Saturday for the Herm Wilson Invitational.