Shocker Volleyball Unveils 2023 Schedule

WICHITA, Kan. – Head coach Chris Lamb and the Wichita State volleyball program announced the 2023 schedule on Wednesday, highlighted by 12 home matches and the return of the Shocker Volleyball Classic to Charles Koch Arena.

Season tickets are now available, with general admission seats starting at just $65. All season ticket options can be viewed HERE. Single-match tickets go on sale August 7. The first opportunity to watch the Shockers is an exhibition match against Oklahoma on August 17 at Charles Koch Arena.

One of the major changes to the schedule is the introduction of divisions into the American Athletic Conference format. Teams play opponents within their own division back-to-back on Fridays and Saturdays, while playing single matches against opponents from outside the division on Fridays and Sundays. Wichita State’s fellow West Division foes are North Texas, Rice, SMU, Tulane, Tulsa, and UTSA.

The Shockers host North Texas, Tulsa and UTSA, with road trips to Rice, SMU and Tulane. Outside of the West Division, Wichita State hosts Charlotte, Temple, South Florida and UAB, and travels to East Carolina, Florida Atlantic and Memphis.

In non-conference play, the Shockers host the Shocker Volleyball Classic on September 7-9 against NCAA tournament participants Kansas and Colorado. The tournament is just the second time the Shockers have hosted Kansas since the 2002 season; the only other meeting during that time came in the spring of 2021. Wichita State and Colorado have played only once previously, a single match as part of the Shocker Invitational in 1986.

Wichita State opens the season with three matches at the Under Armour Classic in Lubbock, Texas hosted by Texas Tech. The Shockers battle Notre Dame on Friday, August 25 to kick off the 2023 campaign, followed by a match later that evening against Texas Tech. WSU rounds out the competition against Houston Christian, who claimed the Southland Conference regular season championship a year ago.

WSU treks to Champaign, Illinois on September 1-2 for matches against Illinois and Illinois State before rounding out the non-conference schedule September 14-16 at the Northern Colorado Classic against Bradley, Omaha and Northern Colorado. The host Bears won the Big Sky regular season and tournament championships, while Omaha qualified for the NIVC after finishing as Summit League runner-up.

The Shockers have four first-time opponents on the 2023 schedule: Notre Dame, Houston Christian, Florida Atlantic and UAB.

First serve for Wichita State’s home Friday matches are scheduled for 7:00 pm. Saturday and Sunday match times vary, with start times throughout the season at 1:00, 2:00 and 6:00 pm. The Shockers play two Wednesday matches, the conference opener at East Carolina on September 20 and the regular season finale against UAB on November 22, also a 7:00 pm first serve.

The Shockers return three all-conference players in Natalie Foster, Brylee Kelly and Sophia Rohling from a team that finished 18-13 and reached postseason play for the first time since the 2018 campaign. Lamb returns for a 24th season leading the Shockers needing 18 more wins to reach 500 victories for his career.

For the latest Wichita State volleyball news, follow @GoShockersVB on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, or visit goshockers.com/vb.