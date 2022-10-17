Shocker Ticket Office Announces New Men’s Basketball Mini-Plans

Single-game tickets for all non-conference Wichita State men’s basketball games are on sale now, along with a variety of new mini-plan options.
Seats start at $40 and can be purchased at goshockers.com/tickets or through the Shocker Ticket Office, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., by phone at 316-978-FANS (3267) or in person at the southwest corner of Charles Koch Arena.
Mini-plans offer fans flexibility and a chance at some of the best seats for American Athletic Conference games before they go on sale in December. See below for a complete list of options and prices.
###
Shocker Mini Plans:
Statement Plan: $175
- East Carolina (Saturday, Dec. 31)
- Houston (Thursday, Feb. 2)
- UCF (Wednesday, Feb. 8)
- Memphis (Thursday, Feb. 23)
- South Florida (Sunday, Mar. 5
MTXE Plan: $175
- Texas Southern (Thursday, Dec. 22)
- Missouri (Tuesday, Nov. 29)
- Cincinnati (Thursday, Jan. 5)
- Tulsa (Saturday, Jan. 14)
- SMU (Sunday, Feb. 12)
Supporter Plan: $175
- Newman (Wednesday, Nov. 2)
- Central Arkansas (Monday, Nov. 7)
- Alcorn State (Saturday, Nov. 12)
- Tarleton State (Saturday, Nov. 26)
- Longwood (Saturday, Dec. 10)
- Mississippi Valley State (Tuesday, Dec. 13)
- Tulane (Wednesday, Jan. 25)
Pick-3 Plans: $120
Choose any one premium game (Missouri, Tulsa, Houston or Memphis) and two other regular season games.