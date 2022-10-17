Shocker Ticket Office Announces New Men’s Basketball Mini-Plans

Single-game tickets for all non-conference Wichita State men’s basketball games are on sale now, along with a variety of new mini-plan options.

Seats start at $40 and can be purchased at goshockers.com/tickets or through the Shocker Ticket Office, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., by phone at 316-978-FANS (3267) or in person at the southwest corner of Charles Koch Arena.

Mini-plans offer fans flexibility and a chance at some of the best seats for American Athletic Conference games before they go on sale in December. See below for a complete list of options and prices.

###

Shocker Mini Plans:

Statement Plan: $175

East Carolina (Saturday, Dec. 31)

Houston (Thursday, Feb. 2)

UCF (Wednesday, Feb. 8)

Memphis (Thursday, Feb. 23)

South Florida (Sunday, Mar. 5

MTXE Plan: $175

Texas Southern (Thursday, Dec. 22)

Missouri (Tuesday, Nov. 29)

Cincinnati (Thursday, Jan. 5)

Tulsa (Saturday, Jan. 14)

SMU (Sunday, Feb. 12)

Supporter Plan: $175

Newman (Wednesday, Nov. 2)

Central Arkansas (Monday, Nov. 7)

Alcorn State (Saturday, Nov. 12)

Tarleton State (Saturday, Nov. 26)

Longwood (Saturday, Dec. 10)

Mississippi Valley State (Tuesday, Dec. 13)

Tulane (Wednesday, Jan. 25)

Pick-3 Plans: $120

Choose any one premium game (Missouri, Tulsa, Houston or Memphis) and two other regular season games.