Shocker Ticket Office Announces New Men’s Basketball Mini-Plans

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseOctober 17, 2022

Single-game tickets for all non-conference Wichita State men’s basketball games are on sale now, along with a variety of new mini-plan options.

Seats start at $40 and can be purchased at goshockers.com/tickets or through the Shocker Ticket Office, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., by phone at 316-978-FANS (3267) or in person at the southwest corner of Charles Koch Arena.

Mini-plans offer fans flexibility and a chance at some of the best seats for American Athletic Conference games before they go on sale in December. See below for a complete list of options and prices.

###

 

Shocker Mini Plans:

 

Statement Plan: $175

  • East Carolina (Saturday, Dec. 31)
  • Houston (Thursday, Feb. 2)
  • UCF (Wednesday, Feb. 8)
  • Memphis (Thursday, Feb. 23)
  • South Florida (Sunday, Mar. 5

MTXE Plan: $175

  • Texas Southern (Thursday, Dec. 22)
  • Missouri (Tuesday, Nov. 29)
  • Cincinnati (Thursday, Jan. 5)
  • Tulsa (Saturday, Jan. 14)
  • SMU (Sunday, Feb. 12)

Supporter Plan: $175

  • Newman (Wednesday, Nov. 2)
  • Central Arkansas (Monday, Nov. 7)
  • Alcorn State (Saturday, Nov. 12)
  • Tarleton State (Saturday, Nov. 26)
  • Longwood (Saturday, Dec. 10)
  • Mississippi Valley State (Tuesday, Dec. 13)
  • Tulane (Wednesday, Jan. 25)

Pick-3 Plans: $120

Choose any one premium game (Missouri, Tulsa, Houston or Memphis) and two other regular season games.

