Shocker Road Streak Ends at Houston

HOUSTON — No. 7/4 Wichita State suffered its first road loss in over a year Saturday, falling 73-59 at Houston.

WSU (15-4, 5-2 American) entered the day with a share of the nation’s longest true road winning streak (11) but committed 18 turnovers and shot a season-low 32.8 percent.

Shaquille Morris scored a team-high 12 points with seven rebounds. Rashard Kelly grabbed 10 boards — six of them on the offensive end.

Rob Gray led Houston (15-4, 5-2 American) with 24 points.

WSU suffered consecutive losses for the first since November, 2016 at the Battle 4 Atlantis. It’s the first time the Shockers have lost consecutive conference tilts since the end of the 2012-13 campaign.

The Shockers play back-to-back home games next week, beginning Thursday against UCF (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2).