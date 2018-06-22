Salina, KS

Shock Gets First Win After Extra-Inning Affair with Newton

Pat StrathmanJune 22, 2018

It may have required extra time, but a win is a win.

Cooper Schlochtermeier recorded his first three-hit game, Dylan Lang pitched four strong innings in relief, and the Shock outlasted the Newton Rebels 7-6 in 12 innings, picking up their first victory of the season.

The bats of the Shock (1-7) came out hot, plating three in the opening stanza. Newton countered with three in the fourth and fifth innings, but Salina added a run in each frame, leading 5-3 after five innings.

The Rebels (2-9) charged ahead in the eighth, getting two runs to grab a 6-5 advantage. That didn’t last long as Salina knotted up the score with a run in the bottom of the eighth.

Salina suffered from four errors, but pounded out 13 hits. Greg Johnson was solid on the hill, tossing seven innings and giving up just two hits. Lang allowed six hits, but recorded four strikeouts with just one earned run.

Schlochtermeier went 3-for-5 with a run scored. P. Hilbert was 1-for-4 with two RBI. Jeb Sauer was 2-for-5 with a RBI while Lang added to his cause with a RBI.

