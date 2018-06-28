Salina, KS

Now: 96 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 106 ° | Lo: 80 °

Shock Fall to Haven

Pat StrathmanJune 28, 2018

The Salina offense came alive, but it was too late.

Haven plated six runs in the first two innings and hung on to beat the Salina Shock 8-3. Haven’s Springer and Stewart recorded two-RBI nights at the plate, pushing the Warhawks’ record to 7-14.

The Shock scored three times in the sixth and seventh innings, but the attack wasn’t enough.

Salina (1-10) accumulated seven hits, two coming from Jeb Sauer, who finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Adam Chesser of Friends was 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored.

The Shock turn their attention to Cheney for a home contest at Dean Evans Stadium Thursday. First pitch is at 7 pm.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Shock Stumble Against Wichita

June 23, 2018 7:32 am

Shock Gets First Win After Extra-Inning Affai...

June 22, 2018 4:19 pm

Shock Drop Two in Weekend Action

June 18, 2018 10:23 am

Shock Blanked by Wichita

June 13, 2018 8:41 am

Latest Stories

Sports News

Richardson, Falcons Oust Hutchinson

After losing for the first time in the Hooper Showcase championship, the Salina Falcons returned to ...

June 28, 2018 Comments

Shock Fall to Haven

Sports News

June 28, 2018

Ricochet Bullet Misses Hotel Guest

Kansas News

June 28, 2018

“$1,000 A Day For Life”...

Kansas News

June 28, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Ricochet Bullet Misses Ho...
June 28, 2018Comments
“$1,000 A Day For L...
June 28, 2018Comments
Kansas Ranking High on We...
June 28, 2018Comments
Motorcycle Rider Hurt Wed...
June 27, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH