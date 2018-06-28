Shock Fall to Haven

The Salina offense came alive, but it was too late.

Haven plated six runs in the first two innings and hung on to beat the Salina Shock 8-3. Haven’s Springer and Stewart recorded two-RBI nights at the plate, pushing the Warhawks’ record to 7-14.

The Shock scored three times in the sixth and seventh innings, but the attack wasn’t enough.

Salina (1-10) accumulated seven hits, two coming from Jeb Sauer, who finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Adam Chesser of Friends was 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored.

The Shock turn their attention to Cheney for a home contest at Dean Evans Stadium Thursday. First pitch is at 7 pm.