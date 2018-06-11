Shock Drop Two over Weekend

The Salina Shock are still looking for their first win of the season after losing to Hutchinson 13-3 and Haven 14-2.

On Friday, Salina was limited to four hits, but took an early 1-0 in the opening frame. The advantage switched in the second when Hutchinson plated four runs. Trailing 6-1 in the fourth, Salina put up two more runs, but Hutch answered with three in the bottom, securing the victory for good.

The Monarchs pounded out 15 hits, including four by Nedved who accumulated seven RBI. Salina pitcher Greg Johnson took the loss, lasting three innings, giving up six runs, five walks and striking out four.

Offensively for the Shock, shortstop Jeb Saurer was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Gleason Williams was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

To close the weekend, Salina welcomed Haven to Dean Evans Stadium. Haven jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the second frame. The Shock bounced back with two runs in the third, but the Warhawks claimed the victory with a three-run fourth.

Third baseman Jordan Kennedy paced the Shock, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run. The Shock racked up seven hits, but gave up 13 with three errors.

Salina steps back on the diamond on Tuesday when the Shock host Wichita. First pitch is at 6 pm at Dean Evans Stadium.