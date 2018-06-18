Shock Drop Two in Weekend Action

The Salina Shock are still looking for win number one of the season. Salina fell to Hutchinson 11-4 Saturday before being blanked by Mulvane 10-0 on Sunday. The Shock sit at 0-7 for the 2018 campaign.

In Hutchinson, the Monarchs plated three runs in the second frame. Salina starter Brayden Smith, a collegiate player at Butler County Community College, had that one lone blemish in five innings of work, giving up two hits with one strikeout.

The offense tried to help Smith, scoring a run in the fourth and fifth frames, cutting the deficit to 3-2. Hutch broke free from Salina’s pitching hold, putting up five runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Salina had 10 hits in total, led by Edward Scott who was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Cooper Schlochtermeier was 2-for-5 with an RBI and Jake Nielson went 2-for-4 with a run batted in.

The following day, Salina’s offense went cold, recording just three hits. Schlochtermeier, Gleason Williams and Jordan Kennedy each had a hit. Mulvane exploded for eight runs in the final three frames.

The Shock host Haven on Tuesday with action beginning at 7 at Dean Evans Stadium.