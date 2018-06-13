Shock Blanked by Wichita

The Wichita Sluggers lived up to their name Tuesday night.

Wichita (3-3) received runs from every player, the pitching fooled Salina at the plate, and the Sluggers handled the Shock 15-0. Seven different batters picked up RBI hits.

The Sluggers took out the Shock (0-4) early, plating eight runs in the first frame. Salina didn’t help its cause, suffering from five errors in the game.

Wichita’s Enzs and Crisp joined forces to toss a two-hitter. The duo struck out seven Salina batters with just one walk allowed.

Second baseman Cooper Schlochtermeier and first baseman Jake Nielson recorded the only hits of the day for the Shock.

Salina continues its season with a road test at Newton Wednesday.