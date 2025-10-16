Shirtless Man Arrested in Liquor Store

A man was arrested after allegedly removing his shirt inside a Salina liquor store in an attempt to fight an employee, and then fighting with Salina Police.

Police were called to Salina Wholesale Liquor at 115 N Ohio at around 8:30 Wednesday night.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler says a man, identified as 42-year-old James Brown, was earlier in the evening causing a scene and making customers uneasy in the store. He was asked to leave, and did, but later came back.

When Brown returned to the store he was asked to leave again, and employees called police. Before officers arrived he removed his shirt in an attempt to fight an employee. When police arrived, he struggled with officers as he was being taken into custody.

Zeigler says Brown was highly intoxicated and placed into a body wrap. He was first transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be checked out before being booked into jail. He could face charges which include criminal trespass and interference with a law enforcment officer.