Shining a Light on Special Olympics

It’s been missing for a while, but the mission remains on target – raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics in Kansas.

Lt. Scott Trembley with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News there hasn’t been a torch run in Salina dating back to 2019. That will change on Friday as a group of law enforcement members and citizens join together to carry the torch and light the way to help others.

The run will start at 11:00 in the morning on Friday, at the Salina Police Department, 255 N 10th Street. The event will begin with a special moment, with one of the special athletes speaking at 10:45 . Runners will then take off at 11:00, carrying the Flame of Hope through the community.

Participants will have a police escort along the route. They will takeoff and run through Downtown Salina, to Kansas Wesleyan University, to Ohio Street, then to Jerry Ivey Park.

The Torch Run is not a timed race. It is about the donation and support for Special Olympics in Kansas. There are so many of these athletes in our community.

Multiple law enforcement organizations across the state are hosting similar events. It will all culminate at the 2026 Special Olympics Kansas Summer Games, held in Wichita on June 5–7.

Registration for the Torch Run is still open. All runners are invited to participate.