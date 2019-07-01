Shifty Shopper Steals Screens

A suspect shoplifted two large flat screen TVs from Walmart on Saturday morning around 4 AM.

According to Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department:

A male walked into Walmart on S. 9th through the front doors and went straight to the electronics section. After picking out a 55-inch Visio 4K television valued at $600 and a 65-inch LG OLED television valued at $2,000. The suspect then left the store with the televisions in a cart through the rear emergency exit. He loaded the stolen merchandise and left in an SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango.

Based on video surveillance of the incident, police believe they have identified the suspect.

This incident is still under investigation.