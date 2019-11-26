Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 49 ° | Lo: 27 °

BREAKING NEWS

Sherman lays out goals as Royals’ new owner

Royals.comNovember 26, 2019

Referring to Kansas City as his “adopted home,” businessman John Sherman was formally introduced as the new owner of the Royals on Tuesday and said he aims to bring sustained success to the franchise.

“Our objectives are to compete for a championship on behalf of our fans,” Sherman said during a news conference at Kauffman Stadium. “I feel incredibly fortunate today to be sitting in this seat. But I also realize the privilege and responsibility that we have in this seat, on behalf of our fans, our players and coaches, our associates and our community. I look forward to the challenge.”

Sherman detailed how the transition from the team’s previous owner, David Glass, began with a simple phone call — one Sherman let go to voicemail, thinking it was a robocall — during Spring Training earlier this year. Sherman, then a minority owner with the Indians, was in Goodyear, Ariz., at the time. He later returned the call and was told that Glass intended to sell the team and that Sherman was his first choice to take over.

Glass purchased the team in 2000 for $96 million. Sherman reportedly purchased the team for close to $1 billion, several sources told MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan. As part of the purchase, Sherman had to relinquish his minority stake with the Indians.

Sherman, whose purchase of the Royals was approved by the MLB owners at the annual Owners Meetings in Arlington last week, said he is hoping to transform the team into a consistent winner by putting his baseball decision-makers in the best position to succeed.

“I’m an investor; these guys are baseball professionals,” Sherman said. “Every day I’m trying to learn more about the game so I can help them be successful. But I think our role [as owners] is to understand what the objectives are, make sure we have really good people hired to carry them out and then find out how we can help. Allocate resources at the right place and the right time to help us field a competitive team on a sustainable basis.”

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Royals Name Mike Matheny 17th Manager in Fran...

October 31, 2019 10:13 am

Royals walk off in Yost’s final game at helm

September 29, 2019 8:05 pm

Soler eyes AL home run crown with Nos. 46, 47

September 28, 2019 6:52 pm

Royals’ bullpen can’t deliver sweep of Braves

September 25, 2019 11:18 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Sherman lays out goals as Royals...

Referring to Kansas City as his "adopted home," businessman John Sherman was formally introduced as ...

November 26, 2019 Comments

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Weekly Presser...

Sports News

November 26, 2019

Walk, Trot or Drive to Thanksgiving

Kansas News

November 26, 2019

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 11/25

Sports News

November 26, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Walk, Trot or Drive to Th...
November 26, 2019Comments
Clay Center Man Injured i...
November 25, 2019Comments
UPDATE: Missing Truck Fou...
November 25, 2019Comments
Over 500 Children Dependi...
November 25, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH