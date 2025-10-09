Sheriff’s Office Welcomes K9 Ali

A new deputy is on patrol at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the agency, back in June K9 Ali partnered with Deputy Craig Norris. They completed their initial certification, and have been working together since then.

K9 Ali is a Belgian Malinois. She has a very outgoing personality and at 53 pounds she is much larger than our recently retired K9 Maggie. At just at a little more than a year old she is already proving to be a serious working dog.

At the recent Heart of America Police Dog Association K9 Certification, deputies Ali and Norris took 2nd place in a Detector Dog Trophy Run. Pretty impressive, considering 23 teams participated.

The agency says the success of the duo would not have have happened without many hours of dedicated work by Deputy Norris and a little help from his new partner Ali.

Photos via Saline County Sheriff’s Office