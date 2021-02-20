Salina, KS

Now: 38 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 31 °

Sheriff’s Office Seeking Owner of Stolen Trailer

Todd PittengerFebruary 20, 2021
The Saline County Sheriffâ€™s Office is asking for the publicâ€™s help in a case involving the theft of a vehicle with a loaded trailer attached to it. The crime is this weekâ€™s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Monday, February 15th, deputies responded to the 6500 blk of N Kipp Rd in rural Saline County for suspicious activity.

When Deputies arrived they found a Chevrolet Tahoe abandoned on the side of the road. Attached to the Tahoe was an older model Chevrolet pickup bed trailer, black in color. The trailer did not have a tail gate, instead a metal chain link fence was fastened to the back of the trailer. A wooden tool box was also secured to the front of the trailer.

Deputies did not locate anyone in the area.

The Tahoeâ€™s owner was contacted and reported the Tahoe stolen. The pickup bed trailer was loaded with equipment, tools, and old household property. An owner of the pickup bed trailer has not been identified.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Sheriff’s Office Seeking Owne...

The Saline County Sheriffâ€™s Office is asking for the publicâ€™s help in a case involving the the...

February 20, 2021 Comments

Salina Receives Transportation Alte...

Top News

February 20, 2021

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â...

Sports News

February 20, 2021

KSU Grads Report Employment, Contin...

Kansas News

February 20, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KSU Grads Report Employme...
February 20, 2021Comments
Earthquake Felt Friday Mo...
February 19, 2021Comments
Dole Discusses Cancer Dia...
February 19, 2021Comments
Enforcement Campaign Near...
February 19, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices