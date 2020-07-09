Sheriff’s Office Looking For Vehicle Involved in Hit and Run Crash

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is in search for a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash near the Ellsworth/Saline county line.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday at milepost 18 on K-140 Highway, just inside of the Saline County line with Ellsworth.

Kyle Johnson, 27, Ellsworth, was traveling eastbound on K-140 and noticed a silver Ford Mustang from behind attempting to pass him. The Mustang then struck the left rear corner of Johnson’s vehicle, which caused him to skid across the roadway and rolling one time before coming to a rest on the vehicle’s wheels.

The Mustang in question also spun out on the highway. However, when the driver was able to regain control, they left the scene and continued eastbound on K-140.

Johnson suffered minor injuries in wreck but refused medical treatment. His vehicle, a 1995 Ford Mustang, was towed away from the scene.

Authorities are searching for a silver Ford Mustang with dark blue racing stripes. The Mustang should have damage from the wreck to right-front fender as the car lost a fender flare and also lost a personalized tag. However, authorities were unable to read what the plate says.